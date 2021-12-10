WhatsApp | Google is recording audio, you will not be able to record now | Solution | Error | Problem | Applications | Smartphone | nnda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

Did you get the message “Google is recording audio, it will not be able to record now”? Do you know what is it about? Apparently you are not the only person who has this problem, as several users have reported this strange text in WhatsApp . Follow all the steps.

It is for this reason that we will help you to never see this error message again in case you have any doubts about possible interference from Google in your messages. WhatsApp . Here’s how to fix it right away.

LOOK: WhatsApp Plus 2022: what the new APK brings

HOW TO SOLVE “GOOGLE IS RECORDING AUDIO” IN WHATSAPP

Enter the Settings of your cell phone.

Then you must click on Applications.

There, look for the Google tab.

At that moment you should see if you gave Google the permissions to access your microphone.

This is the error message that appears on WhatsApp in case you want to record a voice memo. (Photo: MAG)

If so, you must disable it to send a WhatsApp message.

Now just restart your cell phone.

At that moment try again that you can send voice messages on WhatsApp.

With this you will achieve it again and the message “Google is recording audio” will not be shown to you.

Do you have a problem with WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, then you should write to their contact email: smb_web@support.whatsapp.com or android_web@support.whatsapp.com.