WhatsApp Plus 2022 | News | Download APK | Download | Applications | How to install | nnda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

There are already several users who have decided to replace the famous Meta WhatsApp for WhatsApp Plus despite the consequences it may bring, such as a possible ban on your conversations. Although the APK differs a lot from the original app, there are details that will make their presence known next year.

The application also offers new elements such as the possibility of looking several times at the photos or videos that are only seen once, as well as activating the “airplane mode”, the same one that gives you the option to enter WhatsApp without the need to appear “online”. What things do you have WhatsApp Plus 2022 ? Here we tell you.

LOOK: WhatsApp: how to download your Covid-19 vaccination card in Peru

WHATSAPP PLUS 2022: NEWS IN THE APK

Pause audio recordings

WABeta Info had already anticipated that soon people will be able to pause the recording of their audio or voice notes, this with just pressing the stop button. In this way you can save the record of your message for later and continue when you like or have completed the idea of ​​what you want to say. That way you won’t send audio notes with too many blank spaces.

Messages that self-destruct when read

Although WhatsApp has enabled the function that allows messages sent 24 hours ago to disappear, WhatsApp Plus 2022 is promoting the tool with which all your texts are deleted as soon as they are seen by the other person.

Soon you will be able to activate in WhatsApp Plus 2022 the option to see the photos and videos that disappear as many times as you want. (Photo: WhatsApp)

Download statuses and photos that are only seen once

In WhatsApp it is almost impossible to download a photo or video that is only viewed once, that is why so that you can keep that image, WhatsApp Plus 2022 is developing a function so that you download everything to your cell phone and remain in your gallery after see them. In the same way, the states will have a download button.

New themes and wallpapers

Every month WhatsApp Plus adds new themes and wallpapers so that you can decorate the application to your liking. WhatsApp Plus 2022 also prepares a series of aesthetic changes for you to personalize your conversations.

Removal of advertising

One of the things that users criticize on WhatsApp Plus is advertising. That is why if you want to use a version without any of these annoying elements, you can pay a certain amount so that the ads are removed. Would you do it or would you leave it there? Remember that Mods do not receive income other than ads.

Do you have a problem with WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, then you should write to their contact email: smb_web@support.whatsapp.com or android_web@support.whatsapp.com. You can also make the same request from your iPhone through the exclusive service for iOS.

Now, if you need to make a general query, you can fill in the form using this link. There you simply have to put your phone number, in addition to the code of your region, and then write your message after identifying yourself.