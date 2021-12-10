WhatsApp: the trick to hide the “Writing” in the app

This year, the WhatsApp messaging application added new functions and one of the latest news is that Users can hide the caption “Writing” from all their contacts.

It is an ideal option for those users who pretend that no one knows when they are connected or available in the app.

Here are the three ways to hide the label “Typing” in WhatsApp.

WhatsApp: the 3 tricks to hide the legend “Writing”

WhatsApp.

1. Turn off Wi-Fi and mobile data

For those users who choose to go unnoticed in the application, one of the great possibilities is to disconnect the use of mobile data and Wi-Fi while writing any message within WhatsApp.

When finished writing the message, the user You will have to press the triangle located in the right zone to send it and reconnect the mobile data or your connection to Wi-Fi.

The message will be sent automatically, but the word “Writing” will not appear at any time to the rest of the user’s contacts.

2. Reply to a message from the notification

Another way to hide typing is reply to a direct message from the phone’s notification, without entering the application . In this way, the recipient will never be able to see in real time when a message is being composed.

3. Download an extra application to go unnoticed

The last possibility is to download Flychat, a platform that offers an extra layer of privacy and security in WhatsApp.

It is a free mobile app that is used to generate conversation bubbles outside WhatsApp.

Thus, For the user who downloads it, it will no longer be necessary and essential to enter the messaging service -property of Facebook- to be able to reply to a message.