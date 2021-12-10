When Carmen Salinas came to Hollywood

Carmen Salinas ‘passage through the cinema was very diverse and important, she participated in a lot of fictional films – which gave her popularity and fortune – and in some cult films in Mexico, although her favorite foray, she said, was in’ Man on Fire ‘(‘ Man on fire ‘), an American film shot in Mexico with Denzel Washington, Dakota Fanning and Marc Anthony (yes, JLo’s then husband), in which he had a small but key role.

Marc Anthony and Carmen Salinas at the premiere of “Man on Fire” on April 18 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images).

It is true that Carmen Salinas’ career was full of television successes with soap opera titles such as’ María la del barrio ‘and’ María Mercedes’ and the sitcom ‘Nosotros los guapos’ with Albertano and Adrián Uribe, but all this, although she liked it a lot It was not compared to his “dream come true”, as he called his foray into Hollywood, which also happened by chance.

Based on a bestselling novel by AJ Quinnell published in 1981, ‘Man on Fire’ tells the story of John Creasey, an ex-marine who is hired as a bodyguard for the daughter of a powerful businessman after she is threatened, and between him and The 10-year-old girl becomes a close friendship, which puts everything to the test when she is kidnapped and he sets out on her quest, swearing revenge.

The film was shot in natural locations in Mexico City, such as the Hipódromo Condesa and Texcoco neighborhood in the summer of 2003, and it was released worldwide in the spring of 2004. The director was Tony Scott, the same from ‘Top Gun’, ‘El Ansia’ (with Catherine Deneuve and David Bowie) and ‘The Last Boy Scout’, Ridley Scott’s brother (‘Alien’), who committed suicide in 2014.

Carmelita participated in this production, playing a small but undoubtedly substantial role, although her appearance on the screen is very brief, it is next to Washington, who is the star of the film, where the endearing actress breaks her mold and plays a woman unscrupulous who was dedicated to kidnapping girls and the confrontation between them is impressive.

Continue reading the story

Among the Mexican actors who participated in the film, even in very brief appearances, are Jesús Ochoa, Itatí Cantoral, Mario Zaragoza, Roberto Sosa and the formidable Angelina Peláez.

During an interview in the US at the time of the premiere, Washington was candid and kind when referring to Carmen Salinas, noting that it had been pleasant working with someone so professional and charming, in addition to highlighting that he had been impressed by the large number of people who met. They approached him while the scenes of the film were being developed, so he knew that he was not working with just any people but with one of the most beloved actresses in the country where he was filming.

Few people can afford to say that they appeared in such a blockbuster, and remain humble and endearing as only Carmen Salinas, who once dreamed of seeing herself on the same screen and language as her idols Elizabeth Taylor and Marilyn Monroe, and he got it.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

IN VIDEO: Yuri doesn’t look back and envision his path to becoming a legend