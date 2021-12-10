Who are the new heads of the Vall d’Hebron Service?

Vall d’Hebron University Hospital.

The Vall d’Hebron University Hospital, dependent on the Institut Català de la Salut (ICS), has awarded four vacant positions of Head of Service. Javier Martinez has become the Head of the Preventive Medicine and Public Health Service, as recorded in the Official Gazette of the Generalitat de Catalunya (DOGC).

Until now, Martínez was part of the Preventive Medicine and Epidemiology Service of the same hospital. For its part, Manuel Hernandez, an immunologist with expertise in primary immunodeficiencies and pathologies of the complement system, has been appointed Head of the Immunology Service

Also, the surgeon Maria Socorro has been designated Head of the Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Service. In the same resolution they have been designated Oriol Bestard as head of the Nephrology Service and Maria Mercè Beltran as Head of the Hospital Radiophysics Service at the Vall d’Hebron University Hospital.

Bestard is a doctor of medicine, nephrology specialist and he has been Head of Section of the Renal Transplant Unit of the Bellvitge University Hospital. He has participated in various projects of the Carlos III Health Institute and has published more than 50 scientific articles that have obtained a large number of citations.

Finally, Beltran is degree in Physics, specialist in Hospital Radiophysics and PhD in Nuclear Engineering and Physics of Ionizing Radiations. She has worked at the Vall d’Hebron University Hospital since 1992 and until now she was the head of the Physics and Radiological Protection Service.