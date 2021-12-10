Who would Barcelona face in the Europa League Round of 32?

The FC Barcelona You already know your possible rivals for the round of Round of 32 of the Europa League, where there are two rivals of care, because the Napoli of Chucky Lozano and the Lazio by Ciro Immobile they could be the most complicated in this series.

Barcelona fell before him Bayern Munich on the last day of the Champions League, a result that, combined with Benfica’s victory, relegated the Culés to Europe League, tournament that they had not played for some years and that undoubtedly confirms the ‘failure‘lived in this campaign.

Who would Barcelona face in the Europa League?

The Xavi’s set you already know your rivals for the next round of the Europa League And it is that remembering that you can not measure teams from the same country, There are only 6 options for the Culés, where they would pass as one of the ‘seeded’ in the Round of 16.

Barcelona would avoid to Real Sociedad, Betis and Sevilla, who are also in the Europa League, so the only way would be to measure up to the best second places in the group, where the Napoli of Chucky Lozano and the Lazio are waiting don’t bump into Depay and company.

The rivals for him Barcelona in Europa League would: Rangers FC, Napoli, Olympiacos, Lazio, Braga or Dinamo Zagreb, who were second in their group.

The ‘good news’ for him Barcelona is that, as they come from being third place in Champions League, will avoid in Eighths to rivals this competence if they happen, that is, they will not face Leipzig, Porto, Borussia Dortmund, Sheriff, Atalanta, Zénit and the spanish Betis, Sevilla and Real Sociedad, for regulatory reasons.

Barcelona will face this first match of Europa League at Camp Nou and then he will visit his rival, so it will undoubtedly be a difficult round for those of Xavi and they could not pass from instance, something that would imply very large economic losses