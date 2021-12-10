Why did Juan Osorio become a trend after the death of Carmelita Salinas?

This Thursday, December 9, the entertainment world in Mexico dressed in mourning when the death of the actress was confirmed Carmen Salinas, who had been admitted to the intensive care area of ​​a hospital in the Roma Norte neighborhood in Mexico City, after suffering a cerebral hemorrhage.

Despite the fact that it was announced last Tuesday that, according to the latest scan, the bleeding was no longer present, which encouraged fans about a possible recovery, it was through social networks that the family released the news , through a statement in which they thanked the 82-year-old actress for showing her support.

Why did Juan Osorio become a trend?

It is worth mentioning that immediately after the news went viral, the name of the producer Juan Osorio It became a trend, as he was the first to publish on his Twitter account that the sensitive death of the actress had been presented, a situation that users did not let go unnoticed and mentioned that the soap opera expert’s specialty was making “spoilers.”

Where will Carmelita Salinas be the evening?

In an interview with Foro TV, the daughter of the actress who will be remembered by characters such as “La Chorcholata” mentioned that the remains will be veiled in a funeral home in Gayosso, however, until the early hours of this December 10, it was unknown in which one.

Carmen Salinas, originally from Torreón Coahuila, stood out for being a key piece in entertainment in Mexico and her quality as an interpreter, she was also a deputy for the PRI from 2015 to 2018. She achieved what few actresses do, since she participated in a Hollywood production very successful called “Hombre en Llamas”, among the awards it won are the Palme d’Or, the ACE Extraordinary Award and some Tv Novelas.

Thus the star of the cinema, theater and television was turned off, leaving a legacy of almost 70 years of work in the national spectacle.

