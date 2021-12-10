Why do mobile applications close on their own and what can you do to avoid it?

Are mobile apps closing on their own? This is what you should do if you want to prevent it from happening again.

That the mobile applications close themselves for no apparent reason is one of the most annoying problems, and at the same time more frequent than usually found by smartphone users. In most cases, it is not too clear why apps are closing, and what can be done to avoid it. Although, fortunately, it is a problem that, in many situations, it has a solution.

Depending on the reasons why the applications close themselves, the steps to take to end the problems they will be more or less simple. But, in general, the process will not take us more than a couple of minutes, and we will be able to end the random app closings of the mobile.

Why do apps close themselves?

How to fix problems to prevent apps from closing on their own

The reasons why mobile applications close themselves can be many. The most common is that the Android’s RAM memory management system is in charge of closing the applications in the background – those that are not being used right now – to free up memory and leave hole to be able to run other applications.

However, there are other reasons such as compatibility failures between the application and the system version, overly aggressive memory management systems – such as those that include some layers of customization by mobile manufacturers of Chinese origin – or errors in the operation of the application itself that closes. In some cases, applications that, apparently, have nothing to do they can cause the closure of others. This is the case of Android WebView, an essential app for the correct performance of other applications, which in some cases may fail causing this type of situation, and for that reason it is highly recommended to keep it always updated to the latest version.

If you have found yourself in the situation that apps that you open on your mobile close themselves, or that, for example, the music you are listening to in an app stop playing while browsing the Internet or checking Instagram, it is very likely that you can solve the problems following some of the procedures that we are going to show you below.

1. Check – and free up – the RAM

That there are more and more mobiles with large amounts of RAM It is no coincidence: mobile applications increasingly require a more resources, including RAM.

For that reason, if you have a mobile with a reduced amount of RAM memory, or do you think that memory is the cause of these problems, the easiest solution is to free up RAM and make room for other apps.

Although Android has an effective memory management system, and in theory this process should not be necessary, it is not an infallible system. Fortunately, many manufacturers include “Optimization” or “Health” applications from which you can free up RAM memory space.

If not, you can also close apps manually through the recent applications menu, discarding those apps that you are not going to use, but that could be consuming resources in the background.

2. Check for updates to apps that are closed

It may be that own applications are the cause of your problems, for a bug in your configuration or a bug in its programming. If so, most likely don’t be the only one affected, and that the developer of said app is already aware of the problems.

In that case, you should make sure you have the latest available version of the application. You just have to consult the page of available updates of apps in Google Play Store, and install the new version available.

3. Force close the applications and erase their data

Sometimes, apps suffer random crashes even if there are no programming errors. It may be due to errors in the configuration or the appearance of bugs. If no updates are available, a good way to to solve the problems consists in force close said app and delete your data. To do this, you just have to follow these steps:

Open the Settings application on your mobile. Go to the “Applications” section. From there, tap on “All applications” or similar. Find the application that is closing itself, and tap on it. Tap on “Force stop” and accept the notice. Then, tap on “Delete data” and accept the notice again.

If everything went well, you should be able to use the app normally. Keep in mind that, in some cases, when deleting the application data you could lose important information if you don’t have a backup, or if the application hosts its data locally instead of using cloud servers.

4. Restart your mobile

The old trick that almost always works: when everything goes wrong, a reboot device can solve problems as if by magic. Yes you restart your smartphone, the cache is cleared, app and system processes and services are terminated, and faults can disappear completely.

