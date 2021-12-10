WINTER BASEBALL – Juan Lagares and Ronny Rodríguez were offensive gunners in Águilas’ victory

The Águilas Cibaeñas unloaded 15 hits this Thursday with which they produced six runs that served to defeat the Leones del Escogido 6 laps by 1, in the clash they played at the Quisqueya Juan Marichal Stadium.

The santiaguenses raised their record to 18-15 fighting for first place with the Eastern Stars, and the long-haired ones go down to 16-17, in the fifth step of the tournament that is disputed by the BanReservas Cup and dedicated to general (r) Kalil Haché Malkum In Memoriam.

Juan Lagares and Ronny Rodríguez were the Cibaeños’ offensive gunners by driving in two runs, one, the first with a double and the second with two singles, and Orlando Calixte hit two tubeyes and a hit, with one RBI and one scored, and Daniel Santana a double.

Leody Taveras added three hits and Ramón Torres two hits, of the team’s 15.

The guinea pigs made runs in the second, fifth and sixth, one at a time in each inning, and three in the ninth to seal the score 6-1, which they did to pitcher José Rafael Díaz (Jumbo).

El Escogido only scored one run, in the second inning that René Pinto drove with an uncatchable to center field off mamey starting pitcher Joe Van Meter, and Aderlin Rodríguez scored after a single to right field.

Edgar Escobar won (1-0) with 1.0 inning, one hit and one strikeout, and lost the red starter Enny Romero (0-2) with 5.0 innings, eight hits, two earned runs and five fans.