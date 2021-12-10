With sugarcane bagasse, Colombians created a 100% biodegradable face mask

Colombians invent 100% biodegradable face masks.

The mask, the most widely used biosafety implement in the world after the arrival of Coronavirus, became one of the main enemies of the environment, since its production and disposal have identified it as one of the greatest polluters, a panorama that made three Colombians will think of a solution.

And that is how one of its creators, Héctor Páez, in dialogue with RCN Radio, explained that this mask, which they named Green Face, “It was designed with sugarcane bagasse fibers, antivirals that with an oral or nasal air filter are capable of neutralizing harmful pathogens from the air inhaled and / or exhaled by patients infected with viruses and bacteria.”

In addition, he indicated that this creation was given in view of controlling the end of the more than three million masks that are produced every minute in the world, which at the end of their production chain, both at the beginning and at the end, do not have a good provision.

“Most go to landfills, water sources such as rivers and oceans”, Paéz commented to the station.

Green Face, the mask that can be seeded and that helps with reforestation

Paéz, who is a Process Engineer and Textile Technician, and who at 55 years of age has managed to be awarded four times in different calls as the Best Colombian Inventor by the Superintendency of Industry and Commerce of Colombia, highlighted at the beginning of 2021, that This invention was designed for industrialization, since the cost of the materials that make it up is below the cost of a surgical mask, Furthermore, he pointed out that at the end of its use it does not have a negative impact on its disposal.

Green Face is made with three different layers of patented and certified ecological paper with cellulose fibers that fulfill an antiviral function. It also contains micro-seeds of different species studied for this purpose such as: native and fruit trees, Tizanas, vegetables among others, and copper and silver nanoparticles that eliminate approximately 600 types of viruses, including COVID-19.

“Once the person uses a Green Face mask and discards it, they can open a hole in the ground and plant it, from there, more than 120 types of plants can germinate, depending on the height and climate. As it can also be in a sanitary landfill without any problem, because it will not contaminate, on the contrary all the viral agents that are there will be degraded “, said Páez, on February 17 in an interview for the Ecos del Combeima station.

It is known that this novelty has already been patented, and that with this project they are already doing all the procedures before the National Institute for Food and Drug Surveillance (Invima) to approve the marketing of said mask.

Páez and his team dream that this idea can reach all corners of the world to mitigate the environmental impact that biosafety elements are causing in the world.

The expectation is that they can produce it and that, knowing the process of making raw materials, they can distribute them so that other people worldwide can also make them using local seeds.

“Hopefully it will be very soon. We are also fixing the price of each mask. It is expected to be between $ 800 and $ 1,500 Colombian pesos “, said the creator in an interview with RCN Radio.

Green Face has been recognized in nine national and international awards. He was recently one of the ten finalists in the NTT Data Foundation Global eAwards 2021.

