Woman had her baby in a Tesla in New York Look at the picture!

A woman could not bear it and had to give birth to her baby in the middle of the traffic of the Big Apple, what caught everyone’s attention was the car where the little one was born. We will tell you the details!

December 09, 2021 · 16:22 hs

When he was heading to the hospital before going into labor, she was trapped in the middle of the traffic in New York City and from that moment every second counted and worst of all was the inability to move under the circumstances, so that he had to face a challenge that could cost him his life.

The woman was accompanied by her husband, who took control of the situation and called some officers to escort the Tesla until they reached the health center. But, the New York Post reported that even though the father reacted quickly, the baby was born in the car.

Both the baby and his mother are doing well and their story has been around the world as no one expected that a luxurious $ 105,000 Tesla Model X would become the delivery room.

Although it seems strange, the car was not an inconvenience to carry out the labor, thanks to the space and is that the gull wings of the Tesla X allowed the mother and her baby to disembark on a stretcher when the ambulance arrived at the Fifth Avenue.

Officers began escorting the vehicle to the NYU Medical Center, but (…) they noticed the vehicle behind them stopped. Upon checking the occupants, they discovered that the woman had given birth in the vehicle.

Look at the incredible photograph of the moment: