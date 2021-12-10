would deduct points for unsportsmanlike driving

The FIA ​​warned Formula 1 teams and drivers of the articles of the International Sporting Code that speak of deducting points in case of unsportsmanlike driving and behaviors of the same type, right in the race notes that happened before the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix where the pilot Max verstappen by Red Bull) the Formula One world title is played with the British Lewis Hamilton from Mercedes, in what can be read between the lines as a veiled warning to the Dutchman, who would be champion if both contenders were out of the competition due to an accident.

Controversy floats in the air. In the season there have been several contacts between Verstappen and Hamilton, particularly where the Englishman collided with the Red Bull driver and won the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, so not a few remember other championships that have been defined with a shock of dubious cleanliness as happened a couple of times between Alain Prost and Ayrton Senna more than 30 years ago or as Michael Schumacher starred in the nineties with Jacques Villeneuve and Damon Hill.

The document signed by the FIA ​​race director, Michael Masi, directly contains the articles detailing the prohibited actions and type of sanctions.

Articles of the International Sports Code cited by Masi in his notes:

Article 9.15.1

“The competitor will be responsible for all acts or omissions on the part of any person who participates or provides a service in relation to a competition or a championship on his behalf, including in particular his employees, direct or indirect, his pilots, mechanics, consultants , service providers or passengers, as well as any person to whom the Competitor has allowed access to the reserved areas “.



Article 12.2.1

Breach of the rules with emphasis on Article 12.2.1.l

“Any infringement of the principles of fairness in competition, unsportsmanlike behavior or attempt to influence the outcome of a competition in a way that is contrary to sports ethics.”

Article 12.4.5

“For all FIA Championships, Cups, challenges, Trophies or Series, the stewards may also decide to impose the following sanctions: Suspension for one or more competitions, withdrawal of points in the championship, cup, challenge, trophy, or series” .

Article 12.4.5.a

“Points must not be withdrawn separately from drivers and teams, except in exceptional circumstances.”

Thus, the International Automobile Federation that governs Formula 1 warns drivers that the regulations will apply and aims to avoid a controversial end of the season.