WWE: Rey Mysterio will make an announcement that will change his story

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 09.12.2021 06:43:02





Mistery King, legendary Mexican wrestler, will seek to win With your son Dominik to the Street Profits in the next edition of Monday Night RAW; to win, they would approach a title fight against RK-Bro for the RAW Tag Team Championships.

Before this contest is disputed, the masked noted that prepare a momentous announcement that will change your story, which will provide this December 9.

The situation generated a lot of expectations among its fans, some speculate that it is about the presence of the Mysterios on the WWE 2K22 cover.

December 9, 2021 Remember that date!

I’ll reveal some very exciting news that will change the history of Rey Mysterio. More details coming soon!

???????? ❤️ ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/sfRZRFv18z – ♛Rey Mysterio❔ (@reymysterio) December 8, 2021

“December 9, 2021. Remember this date! I will reveal some very exciting news that will change the history of Rey Mysterio. More details soon! “Was the message from the masked man.

We will have to wait for him to tell us future WWE Hall of Fame and we will see how his career changes from this announcement.