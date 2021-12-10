Xavi Hernández sends a footballer on loan to start cleaning

End of the Era Ronald Koeman, Xavi Hernandez took over as the coach of Barcelona to restore hope to the fans of the culé, who urgently needed results to qualify for the round of 16 of the Champions League.

The miracle did not happen and, with the defeat before Bayern Munich, the blaugrana was in the third position of his group, thus forced to play in the Europa League in the second leg of the season. However, the biggest concern around the Barça it is the low collective and individual level.

One of the most discussed topics about the club in the last semester is how the squad was devalued from the last pass market in which players like Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann and Miralem Pjanic They saw the exit door. The reinforcements, however, could not fill the gaps.

That is why in January, the first transfer window with Xavi in command, the Barça will seek to do a cleaning to polish the campus. Alex Collado, the 22-year-old midfielder, is the first to leave the team as part of this change in the team.

Alex Collado. (Getty)

Barcelona announced this Thursday that the steering wheel will be loaned to grenade until the end of the season, where he can win minutes and evolve before returning to Barcelona. What’s more, Sport pointed out that heavy names like Umtiti, Coutinho, Dest, Minguez and Luuk de Jong they could also be negotiated in the next few days.