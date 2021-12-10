Xiaomi Android player at a laugh price in MediaMarkt

One of the great successes of this product is that its operating system is possibly the best that exists for televisions, we are talking about Android TV . This is a development created by Google that in addition to using a very intuitive user interface and where everything stands out through large boxes that show what they contain, it also has very positive options such as the possibility of install all kinds of applications directly from the official store of the Mountain View company. Thus, you can access all existing streaming video services and even games.

The model we are talking about is the Xiaomi Mi TV Stick, an accessory that among its great virtues has to be very easy to use and that right now has an excellent offer in the MediaMarkt online store. The point is that you can get it paid only 41.31 euros one of the lowest prices we’ve ever seen for this device. We leave you the link purchase that you have to use and where you only have to pay € 1.99 for shipping costs… come on, something completely affordable.

So that there is no doubt regarding the use of this Xiaomi Mi TV Stick, this is a model that uses remote control, which makes it much easier to navigate from the comfort of the chair among all the possibilities offered by the player. In addition, this element has a microphone that among others you know allows direct access to voice assistant that Google has. In this way, carry out actions in a simple way and even manage all the compatible accessories that you have at home. By the way, in the sound section there is also good news since this device is compatible with Dolby and DTS.

Image quality of this Xiaomi

This is something really important in any multimedia player, and what you will find in this model is compatibility with Full HD. Obviously, it is not the best option that you can find right now in the market, but it is more than enough to be able to enjoy content such as movies and series that you have both stored on a local disk and those that are in the cloud. In addition, it does not lack support for HDR, which ensures very realistic colors. All this, added to the fact that the connection made with the TV or the monitor is achieved with a port HDMI. It is very clear that this is a tremendously compatible accessory.

Without missing Internet access through Wifi, Which avoids having to put any cable through, this Xiaomi player also has Bluetooth which will allow you to synchronize this device with different accessories such as game controllers. It is also important to note that inside this device there is a Chromecast that allows you to send content directly from phones and tablets in a simple and wireless way.