Ximena Navarrete and Juan Carlos Valladares share their first moments with their baby

December 8 will have a new meaning for Ximena Navarrete Y Juan Carlos Valladares, and it is that it has been this day that they have welcomed their first daughter, Ximena, as it was released exclusively HELLO! After a sweet wait of which the former beauty queen had shared some glimpses, the baby was born this Wednesday morning in San Luis Potosí, where the new father is from. The couple is not happy about this event, as they have shown on their social networks, where they shared with their followers their joy for their debut in parenthood. “Welcome my girl! I love you with all my soul, my entire universe, thank God … 3,970 kilos of pure love”The former Miss Universe wrote on her Instagram when she shared an endearing family postcard with her husband and baby girl. “Love in every sense of the word. That is how natural and sincere is the love I feel for you, my beautiful girl. Welcome my baby, I will always be as present as this moment, to take care of you, protect you and love you forever! I love you with all my heart, “wrote the businessman. In addition to these sweet words that will remain for posterity, the couple shared some unforgettable moments surrounding the birth of their daughter, click below to see them.

