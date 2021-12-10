Yanet García detaches herself from all garments for OnlyFans video

The beautiful ex weather girl Yanet García managed to warm up the networks once again and this time it was thanks to a video that she recently shared on her official Instagram account, as it was just a preview of her OnlyFans content.

The former weather girl shared a video where she left little to the imagination of her followers to promote her OnlyFans account.

That’s right, Yanet García took over social networks once again by sharing a video on his Instagram account, which he intended to invite his fans to change app to enjoy his special content from OnlyFans.

The former weather girl posed as a goddess wearing various outfits from which she was shed at the same time.

It may interest you: Yanet García totally takes off her bathrobe Bella!

Subscribe to my @onlyfans and enjoy all the exclusive content we made in Yucatán, Mexico, “he wrote in the post.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE VIDEO OF YANET GARCIA.

As we mentioned before, in this video I take the opportunity to invite you to see its new content, which was located in the city of Yucatan during your vacations.

In the video you can see the also model with a white coat to later show her statuesque silhouette in a bronze-colored swimsuit that leaves little to the imagination of all her followers.

As expected, the only intention to do so was for people to access their OnlyFans account to see the exclusive content, which should be better than what they had already shown on their IG profile.

On the other hand, after seeing his statuesque figure at the edge of the pool, his fans did not hesitate to hit the heart of the application, so much so that he quickly obtained more than 100,000 reproductions and endless comments.

It is worth mentioning that among the comments you can find emoji of hearts, fires, faces with stars in the eyes.

In addition to comments where they declare their love to him and ask him not to stop uploading these types of videos to their social networks, since it is the way to return that love they have for him.

However, not all the comments were of love for the fitness girl, because there are also those who complain about not having special content on OnlyFans, this because it uploads it on Instagram, where it does not charge to see the publications.