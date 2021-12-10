Yasiel Puig will play in Korea for the 2022 season

Cuban player Yasiel Puig will not return to the majors in 2022 as was his goal after signing for a year with the Kiwoon Heroes team of the Korean Professional League (KBO).

The outfielder agreed to a one-year, $ 1 million contract with the Korean team, according to information provided by the team.

According to Yonhap News’ Jeeho Yoo, the figure to close the deal is the maximum amount allowed for a foreign-born player in their first season at KBO.

“I could see how talented he was,” Kiwoon Heroes manager Hyung-wook Ko commented to Yoo after seeing Puig jen in person recently. “I had the opportunity to speak with him on a few occasions and I came away with the impression that he was a mature person and dedicated to his family.”

“I already received so much love from my fans in Korea! I can’t believe so many people know who I am! I’m happy and see you very soon Korea! Here’s a little video for my new fans that I already love,” Puig wrote on your Twitter account.

Puig, 31, has not played in the majors since 2019. He signed to play for the Atlanta Braves in the shortened 2020 season, but a positive for COVID-19 thwarted the deal.

The Cuban, who debuted in the majors with the Los Angeles Dodgers on June 3, 2013, played winter ball this offseason and this year appeared in 62 games with Mexico’s El Águila de Veracruz. Puig hit .312 / .409 / .517 with 10 home runs. This season he has also played with the Toros del Este for Dominican professional ball.

Earlier this year, Puig settled a civil lawsuit in which he was charged with sexual assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, neglect and false imprisonment. Puig confirmed in a statement that he had paid his accuser, but denied any wrongdoing.

During his seven-year stint in MLB, ‘Caballo Loco’, as Hall of Famer communicator Vin Scully dubbed him, left an offensive line of .277 AVE / .348 OBP / .475 SLUG, also hit 132 home runs and drove in 415 runs in 861 games.