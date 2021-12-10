Yoigo expands its medical services and launches a new family insurance

Yoigo bets on the health sector. The telemarketer has expanded its “DoctorGO” medicine services, aimed at caring for its clients, with the launch of its new pack family. This option allows you to include up to eight members of a family in a single monthly payment per family.

To carry out this launch, The company has partnered with DKV Seguros, a company specialized in the sector. The demand for private health insurance has grown in the last two years of the pandemic, so Yoigo intends to complement public health coverage with this bet.

The pack familiar joins the telemedicine service recently launched by the telemarketer, which offers outpatient medical and dental coverage. This offer incorporates the medical specialties most used by families: pediatrics, dermatology, traumatology, ophthalmology and gynecology.

Nursing, general medicine, dental care, telemedicine, and telephone health care lines are also covered. To ensure an affordable price, the company emphasizes that the insurance “does not include hospitalization and emergency services”, since they are considered “well-resolved services in public health.”

“It is another step in our effort to offer new services to our customers that are useful to them and that continue to contribute to making them the most satisfied in Spain,” explained Meinrad Spenger, CEO of the Masmovil group, to which Yoigo belongs.

Yoigo has its main offering in fixed, mobile, and broadband internet services for residential customers, companies and operators. Its main brands are same Yoigo, Pepephone, Masmovil, Lebara, Lycamobile, Virgin telco and Llamaya. In addition, the regional brands, Euskaltel, Telecable, R and Guuk.