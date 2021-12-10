“You didn’t grow up because you were very arrogant”: Niurka answers Bobby

The actress denied the statements that her ex-husband Bobby Larios issued for the program The minute that changed my destiny (Photo: Instagram / @ bobbylariosfans)

A few days ago the actor from Guadalajara Bobby Larios attended the program The minute my destiny changed conducted by Gustavo Adolfo Infante to discuss all kinds of issues related to his career and personal life, where of course the names of Niurka Marcos and Juan Osorio appeared.

Throughout the interview, the actor confessed to having been a victim of the advantageous position that the then husband of Niurka Marcos, Juan Osorio, had in the middle and assured that the producer frustrated his career in Televisa.

However, the Cuban did not remain silent before such a statement and came out to deny the information.

“We started to do very well, we had a lot of work. What Bobby said about Juan frustrating his career was not true and it’s not to defend Juan … Even Juan tried to get me out of Televisa because he was angry, it’s normal, but the executives told him no “, Niurka commented for the program First hand.

The Cuban star assured that Juan Osorio was not responsible for the truncated career of Bobby Larios.

The dancer assured that Bobby Larios had many opportunities to continue his career but he wasted them because of his arrogance.

“What happened to Bobby is that each of the opportunities that came to him, after he felt like a safe peacock, He started wasting them because he felt very fucking“, The vedette spoke for the show program.

The actress of Adventuress She also recognized the efforts that she made so that her former partner Bobby could continue to learn and prepare to shine and stand out in the middle. However, the actor believed that his life was already resolved and He ignored the advice that the Cuban gave him during the time they were together.

However, the success and fame that the couple had at that time was so much that the producers sought them out to work for what Niurka acknowledges that there could be no way for her ex-partner Juan Osorio to truncate Bobby’s career even if I had tried to.

Bobby Larios claimed to have been the victim of Juan Osorio and points to him as responsible for truncating his career (Photo: Instagram / @ bobbylariosofficial).

In this interview that the Cuban gave for the program First hand, also told his version about the occasion in which Bobby Larios felt extremely offended and humiliated because Juan Osorio cut her hair on the set.

“When Juan did that, Bobby was in the set recording and he had not let himself be done look that the production required, and Juan arrived and said ‘it is necessary to do it because the image you have is not adequate’, so maybe it was a bit abrupt because it was not the image design people, but it was because he was putting limitations on image design people”Niurka Marcos recalled.

Niurka Marcos shared the reasons why her marriage to Bobby Larios did not prosper (IG: niurka.oficial)

During the interview with Gustavo Adolfo Infante the dancer also assured that his relationship with the starlet cubana was a montage that the producer Juan Osorio himself invented. It all started when Bobby was presented with the opportunity to work with the melodrama producer as What happens to my family? or Together the heart is never wrong to perform a performance in pairs with the dancer; That is how he met the actress in the telenovela recordings Veil (2003).

Between a series of scandals, both actors fell in love and that was how Niurka ended her relationship with Juan Osorio and went to live with Bobby Larios, however, the pleasure would not last as long as it was only from 2003 to 2006 that the couple starred in one of the loudest romances on the small screen.

“We ended up because he no longer fit through the door of my house, he came like a peacock with his plumage open and he couldn’t fit through the door … He was very arrogant, very suckling, very haughty. It was starting to be a very dysfunctional relationship“The actress shared about her breakup.

