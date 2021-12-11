3 Psychological Horror Movies On NETFLIX You Need To See At Least Once

In recent weeks, users have wondered more about the premieres and new bets on the streaming platform for series and movies, Netflix, where the content is constantly being renewed.

Under this scenario, it is important to remember that Netflix has a selection in its Top 10 of the most viewed series and film productions, updating it weekly.

In this sense, the platform brings to its catalog various series and films with certain themes and genres in order to satisfy the diverse tastes of the users who are subscribed to it.

On this occasion, we have created a selection of three films hosted on the platform, which are productions of the psychological horror genre, which will make you spend an entertaining time but full of reflections on various aspects of life:

“Us”

It is the movie “We” or “Us” in English, it is an American production, within the genre of suspense and terror, which had a premiere in 2019 and is now hosted by the streaming giant, Netflix.

This production was written, produced and directed by Jordan Peele, and stars Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke, Elisabeth Moss and Tim Heidecker; on the other hand, Jason Blum served as producer of said film, through his company Blumhouse Productions.

Us, is a film set in 1986, where everything takes place after an advertisement for Hand Across America, an initiative which sought to get people to shake hands forming a human chain from San Francisco to New York, with the aim of raising money. funds against social problems in the United States.

This is how they show us the life of Adelaida Thomas, a little girl who lives with her parents Rainy and Russell Thomas, with whom she lives at various times.

At the beginning of the story they show us little Adelaida in an amusement park in Santa Cruz, California; While sucking mother goes to the bathroom, her father is playing in one of the attractions, so the girl takes the opportunity to go to the beach seeing a man with a sign that announces Jeremiah 11:11, referring to the Bible.

“The witch”

It is about the film “The Witch”, which is housed within the streaming giant, within the horror category but also with a historical context about witches and their conception.

“The Witch” is an American-Canadian film released in 2015, which managed to generate great success through the supernatural period horror genre; The film was written and directed by Robert Eggers, marking his directorial debut.

The shocking film starred Anya Taylor-Joy, Ralph Ineson, Kate Dickie, Harvey Scrimshaw, Ellie Grainger, and Lucas Dawson, receiving rave reviews from experts.

“The Witch”, or “The Witch” tells the story of a 17th century Puritan family who encounters the forces of evil within the forest, beyond their New England farm.

But inside this farm, in addition to being isolated from people, they begin to live certain supernatural experiences that begin to affect the whole family physically and psychologically.

The production now hosted by the streaming giant, Netflix, was an international co-production of the United States and Canada, which had its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on January 27, 2015, and was subsequently released on a large scale in various countries. , such as Mexico on February 19, 2016.

This is how the film “The Witch” received good reviews, being a box office success, since with a budget of only 4 million, it managed to raise 40 million dollars.

“The hole”

It is the Spanish science fiction and suspense film, “El Hoyo”, which was released in 2019 under the direction of Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia and starring Iván Massagué, Antonia San Juan, Zorion Eguileor, Emilio Buale and Alexandra Masangkay. ?

“El Hoyo” follows the story of Goreng, who wakes up in a cell marked with the number 48, where he meets his partner Trimagasi, who gradually reveals to him the operation of the prison, which is made up of different floors in where a platform passes through them that travels from the top to distribute food to people at each level.

This is how the people on the ground floor eat what the people on the upper floors leave; neither can accumulate food.

The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival and won the People’s Choice Award for Midnight Madness, also receiving rave reviews for the story and production.

