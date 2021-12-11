These are the web pages for designing and creating digital content similar to Canva. They are free and easy to use!

If you are looking for web pages for creating Canva-like logos and designs, do not worry. In this article you will know the best alternatives to create designs for free.

Currently, a large part of the activities, whether economic, educational and entertainment, are done online. For this reason, a large part of the population has chosen to create various enterprises, especially those branding for brands.

And one of the platforms preferred by users to create digital content is “Canva”However, this does not mean that it is the only option. Therefore, in this article you will know the 7 Canva-Like Websites You Can Use To Make Designs For Free And Online.

Best websites to make designs for free and online

On the Internet it is possible to get a great variety of web pages to create layouts of all styles totally free, and without the need to download and install any application on your mobile device.

Below, you can see a list of the best websites that fulfill the task of making designs onlineIt should be noted that many of these have similar characteristics and elements, but they manage to stand out in other respects.

Fotor

If you already have in mind the logo or design for your personal brand and want to translate it into digital, then Fotor it is an excellent option. This particular website has 3 special sections designed to create digital content, among them we can mention: edit a photo, create a design and make a collage.

In section “Edit photo” You will have a wide range of options to retouch the image you want, it has quite easy-to-use filters and other more complex ones. In option “Create a design” You will have tools to create posters for Facebook, YouTube, Instagram …, with exact dimensions for each social network.

Finally, you will find “Make a collage”, in this section you will find a split template series In different styles, you just have to choose the one you prefer, apply filters, elements, texts and more.

Snapp

Other of the Canva-like web pages that you can use to make designs for free and online is Snapp. It has a wide range of options to design content for social networks, and it has become very popular, since to access it you only have to create an account or log in with your email.

Of course, after creating your account you can select the different social media posters such as: Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Linkedin, Pinterest, Twitter, among others. And as expected, each of the posters has the exact dimensions.

Once you have selected the post from your favorite social network, it will show a series of styles, which you can modify to your liking or you can simply start with a blank canvas. Best of all, this platform contains different fonts where you can also add elements, modify colors, gradients and much more.

Pablo.buffe

The Web Pablo.buffe perhaps it is one of the most minimalist on this list, and at the moment of accessing the platform you will be able to start edit or create your design. In the upper right side you will have to choose between a large variety of formats for social networks, as well as the order of the text, size and typeface style.

On the left side of the web you will have to choose wallpapers And as expected, you can upload the photos or elements you want. To download the design you just have to click on the option “Download” and it will immediately start your download, therefore, it will not be necessary to register or anything like that.

Picmonkey

Other of the Canva-like websites that you should keep in mind, especially if you want to create a design online and for free is Picmonkey. To be able to create your designs it is essential create an account or log in with your Gmail email.

Once the account is created you will have access to all the tools available in Picmonkey, said website has the most popular social network templates, and in turn they are accompanied by exact dimensions. So all you have to do is select the template that best suits your needs and start editing.

It clearly has a tool series, whether to add elements, add texts, gradients, filters, among other things. Without a doubt, it is an alternative that you should not miss.

Befunky

On the other hand you will find Befunky, a website specialized in photo editing and digital content creation, and where you must make a registration to make use of all the tools. Once you have successfully registered, you must upload a photograph, either from your computer, Google Drive, Google Photo or use one offered by the web.

After uploading the photo, on the left side of the screen you will see hundreds of tools to customize the design to your liking. And despite having a wide variety of options, you can only use those that do not have the blue dot, which are the freemium options. Of course, you can also pay a premium version and enjoy other tools.

Klex

Klex It is aimed at those users beginners in the art world, since all its templates are with a particular design. To start editing it will be necessary to register on the platform and after this, you will be able to choose the template of your choice.

By selecting the template you can modify each of the elements found in it to your liking, clearly you can add or remove items, and finally, you will be able to download the design, either in PNG, JPG, SVG, PDF or PDF Print.

Pixlr

Pixlr is a Canva-like website, simple and easy to use. Like the others, it has many templates to make designs for free and online. The best of all is that the templates are already prepared and you will only have to modify them to your liking or start from scratch.

In addition, the platform has a wide variety of tools that will help you further customize your projects and designs completely free.

