A beloved character dies in the continuation of “Sex and the City”

Editor’s note: This note contains spoilers for the first episode of “And Just Like That …”

(CNN) – “And Just Like That …” shocked fans during its first episode.



The new version of the hit HBO series “Sex and the City” returned to the screen with an expected reunion this Thursday. HBO Max, like CNN, is part of WarnerMedia.

The series returned to its main characters: Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte York (Kristin Davis), minus Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall), who chose not to return.

Also returning are fan favorites Mr. Big (Chris Noth), Evan Handler, David Eigenberg, Mario Cantone and the late Willie Garson, who lost his life last September.

But surprisingly, Mr. Big’s character died in the first episode. He is seen riding in his Platoon and later suffers a heart attack. Many viewers were dismayed and took to social media to criticize the tragic way the series started.

A representative for Peloton even responded to the unexpected story in a statement to the Los Angeles Times.

“‘SATC’ fans, like me, are saddened by the news that Mr. Big is dying of a heart attack,” Dr. Suzanne Steinbaum, a member of Peloton’s health and wellness advisory council, told the newspaper. preventive cardiologist. “Mr. Big led what many would call an extravagant lifestyle, including cocktails, cigars and large steaks, and he was at serious risk as he had a prior cardiac event in season six.”

“These lifestyle choices and perhaps even his family history, which is often a major factor, were the likely cause of his death. Riding his Peloton bike may even have helped delay his cardiac event,” Steinbaum added.

“Sex and the City” was released in 1998, based on a book written by Candace Bushnell, and ran for six seasons. It spawned two films and a television prequel called “The Carrie Diaries.”

“And Just Like That …” will consist of 10 episodes.