“A unique experience”: This is how Bad Bunny’s concert at the Choliseo was lived

A young man adjusts his pink oval glasses and hat. An accompanying friend helps him to adjust the back of a long black coat that he is wearing. His name is Jonathan and while he prepares to enter the Coliseum, José Miguel Agrelot remembers that he became a fan of Bad Bunny when he heard him perform “Soy Peor”, one of his most popular songs.

Like Jonathan, the thousands who make their way into the Colosseum dress inspired by the artist’s fashion style. Colorful clothing, glasses, hats, and painted nails are the order of the night for people of all genders.

The Coliseo de Puerto Rico, known colloquially as the “Choliseo”, is the second stage of the “P FKN R” musical experience. While the main concert takes place at the Hiram Bithorn Stadium, a giant screen will project the concert live for a second group of fans. As he works on the finishing touches on his dress, Jonathan expresses what Bad Bunny represents to his generation.

“We are talking about the fact that we have a little boy from the island who has literally put Puerto Rico in a place where no other artist has been able to do it for a long time. We are going to continue supporting what is ours and that is one of the main reasons why we are here ”.

In this way he explains his reasoning for attending an event in which you will not see one of your favorite artists live, if not, through a giant screen. In “P FKN R The Ultimate Experience”, as this simultaneous experience has been called, the concert will be broadcast live along with a visual show and a montage that will combine sounds, special effects, state-of-the-art lighting and elements that the event’s production ensures they will provide “a unique experience.”

Ready to go in, Jonathan says that although he tried to get tickets for the event at Hiram Bithorn Stadium, he is content to be where he is. But enter with hope: for days there has been rumor that Benito Martínez Ocasio will transport himself from the Bithorn to the Coliseum at some point in the night. But his hope is accompanied by caution. “I do not want to create expectations, I want that if it happens, it happened and I enjoy it.”

The entrance to the event is orderly and the presence of personnel from the Department of Health is visible in order to comply with the protocols on Covid-19. Inside, the giant screen where the concert will be projected shows various advertisements in a repetitive cycle. The assembly is minimalist. The single screen on the dais is complemented by a light show. The stands fill up slowly as people stop at a small merchandise store with event shirts and go in search of drinks and food. The night flows calmly.

A different experience

Time passes and they begin to feel airs of despair. Due to problems at the entrance of the main event at the Hiram Bithorn Stadium, a delay of more than four hours makes several people decide to leave the concert at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico. But the place is so crowded that the absence of about 500 people is imperceptible.

Arcángel surprises fans at the Puerto Rico Coliseum as part of the Bad Bunny concert. ( Stephanie rojas )

The sudden presence of Bad Bunny on the giant screen is the sign that the concert is about to begin. In a thank you message to his fans, the artist apologizes that they will not be able to see him in person. Seconds later, laughing, confirms the rumor that it will reach the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum. “See you now,” he says with a mischievous smile at the end of the video. The stands are vibrated by the uproar and celebratory jumps.

The concert begins. The energy of the thousands of people in the Hiram Bithorn Stadium is reflected in the Colosseum. There is an obvious delay between the broadcast and the live concert, but this has its purpose. Despite the unusual experience of not seeing the artist in person, the screams and participation of the fans are as powerful as those of a normal concert.

Alejandra Pérez Valcarcel is 16 years old and this is the first concert she has ever attended. She is accompanied by her group of friends, some of them fully dressed in Bad Bunny merchandise, such as her special edition shoes with the Adidas brand and a coat with the lonely eye, possibly the most recognized symbol of the urban artist. Although her experience is not that of a formal concert, Alejandra feels that being in the Coliseum will not detract from her experience.

“I hoped to come here better because I don’t want my first concert to be a big mess. That is why we came here, to be calmer, more secure, ”the teenager reasons.

Arrival of the Bad Rabbit

The expectation of the arrival of Bad Bunny keeps everyone under surveillance. Different and colorful versions of the rumor roamed the floor early. “They told me that it arrives by helicopter,” said a young woman as her partner explained her belief that she would arrive in the same truck that had served as a platform on the Hiram Bithorn.

7 Photos Here is a look at the exhibition that collects the most memorable moments of the Puerto Rican artist.

After a concert of approximately 3 hours with the participation of several guest artists such as J Balvin, Myke Towers, Romeo Santos, Ñengo Flow and Jowell and Randy, Bad Bunny issued a farewell message. The lights go out and there is silence. For several seconds the atmosphere feels tense. “Is Bad Bunny really going to come?” Asks an older man standing in the sand.

And as in an act of magic, Benito Martínez Ocasio appears on the stage of the Coliseum in Puerto Rico. The shouts of excitement drown out the singer’s words, among which one can barely hear “I told you I was coming.” The concert at the Bithorn ended several minutes early, but the delay in transmission provided time for him to move between the two venues.

With a seemingly endless amount of energy, she begins to sing some of her best-known songs beginning with “Chambea.” After several additional songs, he asks his audience “do you want to continue?”; the answer is an immediate and forceful yes. There are still surprises in store for the Bad Rabbit.

The sudden appearance of Archangel on the stage provokes a reaction of visceral celebration from the public. Together with whom he calls his musical godfather, Bad Bunny performs songs like “Tú No Vive Así” and “Me Acostumbré”. After what is essentially a small additional concert, Bad Bunny addresses his audience with a message of thanks.

With the words “I am yours forever”, closes the first night of the musical experience “P FKN R”. It’s 3 in the morning.

The stands empty quickly and the fans exit in an orderly fashion. Outside, Emilio Ortiz reflects on the event. He admits that at first it felt a little weird, but during the course of the night he was able to enjoy this unusual version of a concert.

“It’s pretty weird having to yell at a screen, but then you keep yelling and you see others yelling and you go with the flow until you forget it’s a screen.”

The young man, still with evident emotion and a sparkle in his eyes, looks around him as if trying to absorb and process what he has just experienced. He smiles, then takes a deep breath and expresses from the bottom of his heart what almost all of Puerto Rico seems to think: “I love him, Bad Bunny is the best.”