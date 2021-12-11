Abinader grants RD $ 75,000 pension to Johnny Ventura’s widow

The president of the Republic, Luis Abinader, granted a special pension of RD $ 75,000 monthly to the Mrs Nelly Josefina Flores de Ventura, widow of the merenguero Johnny ventura, died in July of this year.

The benefit is contained in the decree 674-21, issued on October 25, but it was not released by the Palace’s Strategic Communication Directorate, as they usually do with most of the documents signed by Abinader.

“In the event that the beneficiary is enjoying a State pension, she may choose the pension that best suits her,” says Article 2 of the decree.

Within three months, the General Directorate of Retirements and Pensions must make the payment of the pension effective, as long as Flores de Ventura has carried out the process of inclusion in the payroll of the Retirees and Civilian Pensioners of the State before the General Directorate of Retirements and Pensions in charge of the State of the Ministry of Finance, indicates the presidential order.