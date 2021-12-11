Abu Dhabi F1 GP 2021: Christian Horner: “Checo is a great teammate, he sacrificed a lap to give Max pole”

ANDhe manager of Red Bull, Christian horner highlighted the work done by Max Verstappen and Checo Prez to be able to stay with pole and limit the Mercedes especially Lewis Hamilton.

Horner told Sky Sports microphones that the work plan was arranged by Max and Checo in the morning in order to give the Dutch driver pole position in Q3.

“Yesterday we talked about it and planned as an option, pBut it was the pilots who arranged the details in the morning, Starting with soft was not the initial plan, the thing was at 50-50 but we are not unhappy with the scenario. Is important to have Checo in front of Valtteri and that he can put pressure on Lewis at the start and the first laps on the soft tire. That’s one of Max’s best laps of the year. “

Horner highlighted the trailer he had Checo to help Max in the last lap and to be able to stay with the first place.

“After Q1, I thought those kinds of times Lewis was hitting, we can’t do that. Q2 came more towards us. Both races in Q3 were exceptional and of course that trailer, Sergio working with his teammate to give him that trailer on the two straights fIt was absolutely perfect teamwork today. “.

In addition, he noted that Czech sacrificed places in the ranking to stay on the work plan and give the team results.

“I mean, I could have won a tenth towards Turn 9, which is not an enormously long straight. However, Checo is a great teammate and he is a real pleasure to work with. I think Checo has been an obedient teammate. He sacrificed an optimal lap for him to give his teammate that performance. And I think you can’t ask for more than that. So they put him on pole. Now we’ve got to try to convert that tomorrow. “