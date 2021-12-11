Actress of “Los locos Addams” gave birth to a girl whom she named Cleopatra

The actress Christina Ricci she gave birth to her second child yesterday, a beautiful girl he has named Cleopatra but which her parents already affectionately refer to as Cleo.

He has been the interpreter’s husband, Mark hampton, who has released the news on his social networks, in addition to sharing his excitement at the happy outcome of a clearly busy morning.

“My heart has exploded. Christina and baby Cleo are fantastic. We are all resting after such an intense morning. Welcome to the world, Cleopatra Ricci Hampton! It has been a day of many emotions, I have never cried so much ”, has written the famous stylist from the mecca of cinema, with whom the interpreter went through the altar at the beginning of last October.