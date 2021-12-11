Adamari López dazzles everyone with her great beauty

As Adamari López is accustomed to us, she is always spectacular with her various outfits through the photographs she shares on her Instagram. She is the owner of a beautiful figure that she has been in charge of modeling following a rigorous training and balanced diet, changing her diet completely.

Recently, the former partner of Toni Costa shared some images on the official Instagram account of the television program ´Hoy Día´. Where I could see her with a fantastic dress with ruffled animal print and high sandals matching all her wardrobe. Without a doubt, she looked truly beautiful and natural, the photographs reached more than 13 thousand likes and received hundreds of comments that boasted her extraordinary beauty.

The publication featured a message that read: ¨ @ adamarilopez broadcasting live from Eilat, Israel with all the details of her participation in the #MissUniverso, the plans of the candidates, what to expect on the most beautiful night in the universe and much more. Will you already have your favorite? We have all the details live, #hoyDia, ¨ concluded the letter.

Source: Instagram Today

Let us remember that the recognized Adamari Lopez She is in Israel, as she was selected to be part of the rigorous jury of the most famous Beauty Contest for the selection of the new Miss Universe, who is currently in the crown and reign of the beautiful Andrea Meza.

Source: Instagram Today

The former partner of the Spanish dancer, must analyze and select each of the personalities of the 80 candidates who have submitted to the contest. The 70th edition of Miss Universe will take place this weekend in Eilat, Israel. Adamari Lopez You will have to do a lot of hard work in your participation as a jury.