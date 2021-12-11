Adamari López dazzles with a mosaic print dress and side slit that highlights her attributes

The Televisa host is one of the most talented and beautiful personalities on television, who is a judge in the preliminaries of Miss Universe 2021, where she dazzled with a mosaic print dress and side slit that highlighted her attributes.

Adamari López is one of the most popular faces on television, which has collaborated in different programs and in its beginnings in soap operas. Thanks to your trajectory is that she has been considered as one of the judges in the preliminaries of Miss Universe and coronation 2021.

Which is why, through one of her social media accounts, she dazzled with a mosaic print dress and a single sleeve, which featured a side slit that exposed part of her waist, highlighting this area of ​​her slim body.

This garment was long and elegant. Her hair was loose and ironed back, so her beautiful face stood out, while her makeup only included a black outline with which her green eyes attracted attention, as well as nude lips.

The accessories could not be missing, adding some nice long earrings. His followers did not hesitate to comment on what beautifull that was seen, so this section was filled with many compliments and hearts, in addition to the fact that the host added an emotional message.

“Excited to have been selected as a judge for this 70th edition of @missuniverse. Today was the preliminary and I really enjoyed it. Here are some pictures and on Sunday the competition live on @telemundo 6PM ET / 3PM PT “, so we look forward to that day.

There is no doubt that the divorce It suited her very well as they say over there, since it not only gave a total twist to her image, but is also breaking it during her stay in the Middle East, and it is that in different stories she shared how good she looks in an animal print dress.

We will continue to watch for new news regarding this contest of beauty So important, where a lot of talent, effort and beautiful faces are concentrated, we hope that Adamari López qualifies Débora Hallal very well, the hope that the crown will stay in Mexico.

For now we have no choice but to admire its beauty in beautiful outfits, with which he always manages to catch the eye, in addition to giving us ideas to attend different special and elegant events like this one, and more on these dates full of magic.