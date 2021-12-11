Adamari López shows off without filters or makeup and shows surprising transformation

The actress and host Adamari Lopez He does not stop causing an impact on social networks, because since he confessed how his process was to lose more than 15 kilos, he presumes a figure that leaves more than one breathless, however, now the Puerto Rican showed off without filters or makeup and showed an amazing transformation.

Through her social media accounts, the native of Puerto Rico and current host of the morning show “Hoy Día”, undertook the task of showing how she achieved her goal and lost weight, and although the singer Olga Tañón revealed that the actress an operation had been done, Lopez He claims that it was all based on good nutrition and exercise.

Although the reality is that it does not matter how Adamari, 50, managed to reach her ideal weight, because the important thing is that since she did it, she looks more confident and confident in the outfits she boasts, both on social networks and in the television, in which he has millions of fans.

Adamari López shows surprising transformation

The beautiful actress, who is also a great example for all those women who suffer or fought the battle against breast cancer, surprised her millions of followers this Saturday, as she showed a amazing transformation on video through his Instagram account.

In a clip published by the beautiful Puerto Rican, she can be seen wearing without filters or makeup in the first scene, in which she shows her disheveled hair and a beautiful smile, but to the surprise of her fans, in the following image she can be seen more beautiful than ever with a very chic look.

This is how Adamari showed her surprising transformation. Photo: Special

“May beauty accompany you everywhere! Greetings from Israel my beautiful people,” wrote the actress, who will gain fame in Mexico with soap operas such as “Amigas y Rivales” and “Locura de Amor”. The publication of Adamari It soon reached hundreds of comments, and just a few hours after sharing the video it has already generated 46,500 “likes.”

She shines in Miss Universe 2021

Nowadays, Lopez is located in the city of Eilat, in Israel, where he went to be part of the jury of the beauty pageant Miss Universe 2021, which will have its final episode this Sunday, December 12, and yesterday it carried out its preliminary tests.

“Excited to have been selected as a judge for this 70th edition of @missuniverse. Today was the preliminary and I really enjoyed it. Here are some pictures, and on Sunday the contest live,” she wrote Adamari to accompany a series of images in which she exudes elegance with her black skirt dress and colored crystal top.

KEEP READING:

The affectionate exchange of messages from Adamari López and Toni Costa

Adamari López did go to school, this is her degree

From the balcony: Adamari López shows why she is one of the most beautiful women in the world