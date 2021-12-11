Alberto del Río confirmed that he was released from charges against him

Mexico City /

The fighter Alberto del Rio made known that was released from all charges against him almost a year and a half after he was arrested and later released after being accused of a alleged sexual assault and violence.

The potosino placed a statement on his social networks in which he quotes the Judicial System of the state of Texas, in the United States, which made him aware that had been officially cleared of any charges.

“We want to thank the Texas judicial system, the laws of the United States, the Rodríguez family, Mr. Rodríguez’s legal team and his friends for always supporting him in this process. It was a long process, but in the end, the truth came out“, you can read.

“There is nothing that makes you more excited than to meet again with the ring that you fell in love with for the first time when you were just a child. Because of this, we confirm that Mr. Rodríguez will be restarting his career in the wrestling industry and contact sports, “he adds.

Del Río was accused by a woman named Reyna Quintero of rape and physical assaults, although despite acknowledging that he lied, the process could only end so far.

