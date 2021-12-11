Alberto del Río confirmed that he was released from charges against him

Editorial Mediotiempo

The fighter Alberto del Rio made known that was released from all charges against him almost a year and a half after he was arrested and later released after being accused of a alleged sexual assault and violence.

The potosino placed a statement on his social networks in which he quotes the Judicial System of the state of Texas, in the United States, which made him aware that had been officially cleared of any charges.

“We want to thank the Texas judicial system, the laws of the United States, the Rodríguez family, Mr. Rodríguez’s legal team and his friends for always supporting him in this process. It was a long process, but in the end, the truth came out“, you can read.

December 10, 2021 San Antonio, Texas: Hereby we want to inform that as of today, December 10, 2021, the Honorable Judicial System of the state of Texas has officially dismissed Mr. Alberto Rodríguez, known pic.twitter.com/kf54VYFID8 – Alberto El Patron (@PrideOfMexico) December 11, 2021

“There is nothing that makes you more excited than to meet again with the ring that you fell in love with for the first time when you were just a child. Because of this, we confirm that Mr. Rodríguez will be restarting his career in the wrestling industry and contact sports, “he adds.

Del Río was accused by a woman named Reyna Quintero of rape and physical assaults, although despite acknowledging that he lied, the process could only end so far.