Alejandro Fernández interrupts his presentation to beg that they pray for his father

Alejandro Fernandez also know as “The foal”, Gave a lot to talk about, after, in the middle of a concert offered in Mexico City, he interrupted to ask the more than 2,000 attendees to they will pray for the health of their father who is delicate.

When did Alexander ask for the health of his father?

This happened during their second night of their tour. “AF Made In Mexico” at National Auditorium, when Alexander invited the attendees to raise their prayers, applause and good wishes to the “Charro de HuentitánWho is in extremely delicate health.

“We are going to need a lot of your prayers and your good vibes. Thanks to all those people who have been upset, family, friends, fans, for writing, for giving good vibes and wishing that my father recovers. We are also working on that ”, commented the interpreter of“ How who loses a star ”.

Without giving much detail about the subject of his dad’s health, Alexander if it confirmed that the current status of “The king”Is in doubt, but that how his family is completely entrusted to God and the Virgin of Guadalupe to take care of Don Vicente.

“We are in a very critical and difficult moment, but we wait a lot because we are very believers in La Guadalupana and in God and we hope for a great miracle and that can only be done if everyone gets together and makes all this effort, a loud applause please ”He added.

In the same way it was his brother from Foal, Vicente Fernandez Jr. Who through their Twitter account shared that the health condition from his dad is too delicate, after spending several months hospitalized, but relapsed due to pneumonia.