Alternatives to Windows 10 and Windows 11 File Explorer

It serves for organize and control files on our hard drive or storage systems used. If you have documents in it, you can rename them in bulk and even see Hidden files. You can also share, print, compress, burn to disk and many other things with this tool. It offers you many possibilities, but it may also not be enough for what you need or you may want something that is more adapted to your needs.

Free alternatives

You can increase the functionalities of the tool that comes by default with its alternatives. Therefore, we show you some free solutions that will be of interest to you, very easy to use and with lots of featuresIn addition, they differ from each other due to their characteristics. Some have the possibility of being portable, so you can take them wherever you want.

Files v2

Files is one of the best alternatives to Windows Explorer, with which you can access much better to your content. It has a very attractive and friendly interface in which you can manage your files with productivity, working on multiple tabbed folders and much more. You can customize it to your liking with different themes and colors.

In addition, it offers you previews of the document and integration in the cloud among many other functions. Files 2 is available for Windows 10 and 11 with interesting new features such as the column view with different levels of hierarchy that can be opened at once, labels, FTP support, security options, and much more.

Explorer ++

Explorer ++ is an exploiter with navigation by tabs to more easily manage multiple folders and that becomes a portable solution. File previews can be viewed as they are selected, as well as easy-to-remember keyboard shortcuts to help you navigate faster.

With an interface very friendly and many possibilities such as basic and advanced file operations, it is one of the best alternatives to Windows file explorer. In addition, it gives full support to drag and drop from other applications, the same one included. Can filter and switch between list, icon, detail, thumbnail and tile view. It’s small and fast, so you don’t need more. It also has the option of blocking tabs.

WizFile

WizFile is a very fast file browser where you can find it by size, name and date at the moment, free for personal use. According you are writing, search results appear to do it all faster. Monitor your system for changes and show you the most up-to-date file information.

With this explorer that has regular updates you will be able to save time and it requires minimal resources of use of RAM and CPU. It uses a very efficient and compact internal database. These are its main advantages and one of the main reasons to highlight it, in addition to its functions.

Multi Commander

Multi Commander is an administrator free and professional with multiple tabs that uses the dual panel design that gives you higher efficiency. It has everything you need to work on a day-to-day basis, increasing the efficiency and speed of your functions. It has all the standard features of this type of program, such as view, rename, copy and move, as well as other special features and advanced delays such as the automatic classification, search and view images and files, easy-to-remember shortcuts and much more.

It is a highly customizable and extensible, with different possibilities of colors and designs as well as extensions and accessories to increase its functionality. With the option of working in the background for tasks that take the longest to complete, you can continue working without interruption.

Total Commander

Total Commander is an administrator designed for several versions of Windows, among which are versions 10 and 11. It has two file windows, multi-language support, ability to compare and sync directories, advanced search functions, integrated FTP client and much more.

This program has a very intuitive interface with tabs and much more besides view in thumbnails and custom columns. You will be able to work very comfortably with it. There are also versions for mobile devices. Its functions and easy handling are its main attractions.

FreeCommander

FreeCommander is another very interesting program that uses the dual panel system, horizontal and vertical, which will allow you to work much better with Windows. You will find the functions you need to manage what you have on your computer, with the added advantage that you can take it anywhere if you carry it on a pendrive, external hard drive or any other storage system.

It has many interesting features, including those related to easy access to folders system, desktop, start menu and control panel. You can easily copy, delete, move and rename folders and files. You can comfortably use formats RAR, ZIP and CAB. Its file handling is nested. You can calculate folder sizes, compare sync, modify dates, research files, and much more.

You will find it with support in many languages. If you want to download the x64 version you will have to make a donation of 32 euros, otherwise you can use it for free.

Tablacus Explorer

Tablacus Explorer is a free and open source program that stands out because you can view content from different units or routes at once. Its user interface with tabs is highly customizable, from which you can access both the most basic functions and other additional ones. You don’t need to install it and it is completely portable.

You can use it in both the 32-bit and 64-bit versions, as well as having Add-on support. It is very important, in this case more than in any other, that you keep the software updated to the latest version to access the existing improvements, but also improve your security.

Payment programs

If you are looking for something different, like the explorers that offer you better additional features or amenities For greater productivity, we tell you about some excellent alternatives for Windows 10 and 11 that have a cost, although they make up for it with their benefits. We show you some of them and we tell you what their characteristics are differentiating.

Directory Opus!

Directory Opus! it is a program that overcomes the limitations of the browser that comes with your operating system. It stands out for having the display of files and folder trees in one or two panels, tabbed interface with which you can keep multiple folders open quickly switching between them and an exclusive replacement mode.

With it you can group, sort, filter and search Quickly your folders, as well as color-code files, add status icons, classifications, and more. With the image marking you can sort your photos more quickly. You can calculate the size of the folders, print, explore lists and count with different integrated tools such as the synchronization of those that are duplicates.

Its interface is totally friendly and configurable. You can change fonts, colors, hotkeys, toolbars, and much more. It has various prices depending on what you need, from AUD 49, which is equivalent to just over 30 euros.

Tagspaces

TagSpaces is an explorer multi platform with which you can organize your folders and files easily with labels and colors. You can add tags and description to these to organize them much better. Also, if you are interested in knowing Lite version is free and open source, so you can use it if you don’t want to pay for the most complete tool.

Connects to any folder on your hard drive and it provides you with the best way to explore your content with many options for increased productivity. With the tags you can have cross references in the folders and find files for any combination of these with its built-in search. One of its main advantages in the pro version is that you can search for full text in text documents.

Also, you will keep the total control of your data since it does not need internet or collect data. Its price ranges from 39 euros (except promotions) to 49 euros in the Pro web version and others in companies for several users.

XYplorer

XYplorer is a tool compatible with Windows XP, Vista, 7, 8, 8.1, 10, 11 that offers a very attractive and simple to use with which you can manage your files. Has a powerful search, tabbed browsing, a very versatile preview, optional dual panel and a great variety to automate the tasks you repeat the most.

This tool is light, portable and very fast. You will be able to manage your files easily and comfortably, with photographic data and a floating preview on the right. As it has tabs, you can easily switch between folders, being able to hide, name, drag, drop and much more. It does not need installation and you can take it wherever you want. It is fully customizable, even in dark mode. To see if it convinces you, you can try it free for 30 days. His license standard is $ 39.95 per user. There is also a lifetime license for $ 79.95.

SpeedCommander

SpeedCommander is a manager of double window files for versions Windows 7, 8, 10 and 11 in 32 and 64 bits, with many customization options and viewer of more than 80 file formats and support for 13 file formats. This program has FTP access, SFTP, FTP-SSL, macro support and many other functions that can make things easier for you and increase your productivity.

Is very versatile and easy to useIt also allows you to access cloud storage services and write to DVD, CD and Blu-ray in its Pro version. You can try it for free for 60 days without obligation or restrictions to see if you like it. Know all its functions. The license The only one is 39.95 euros in its standard version and 59.95 in the Pro version, although it has many other price variants depending on what you need, also with multi-user licenses.