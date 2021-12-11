Amaury mourned the death of Carmen Salinas; He remembered the love that his father had for him

The death of Carmen Salinas was felt in Chivas, as the president and owner of the team, Amaury Vergara, lamented the death of the renowned fan of the team

Amaury vergara, president and owner of Chivas, sent a last goodbye to the actress Carmen Salinas, who died this Thursday at the age of 82 due to health complications and who was one of the most representative fans of the Guadalajara team.

Amaury Vergara mourned the death of Carmen Salinas, a Chivas fan. @Amauryvz

Through his Twitter account, Vergara recalled that his father, Jorge, was a great admirer of the Mexican actress and dedicated a message to her accompanied by a photo where Salinas poses with the colors of the rojiblanco team.

“I regret the sensitive death of Mrs. Carmen Salinas, unconditional goad sister and friend of our institution. My boss was very fond of her. All my respects to your family and loved ones. I wish you peace. RIPAmaury wrote.

Do not forget that on December 10, 11 and 12 you can enjoy FREE STAR + PASS. ¨Try it NOW!

Carmen Salinas always made clear her support for the team that Amaury Vergara commands in the presidency today and, on more than one occasion, she bet in favor of the Guadalajara team against her actor friends or soccer characters themselves.

Even Salinas was in the 1997 final against Toros Neza, where she was accompanied by the late actress Edith González. In addition, among the characters with whom he held bets were Cuauhtémoc Blanco, a legend from America and today the governor of Morelos, as well as the actor Manuel ‘Loco’ Valdés (RIP).