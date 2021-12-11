América vs Tigres (2-1): Farewell to undefeated 40-game Felino | VIDEO

With the odds against, América Femenil surprised and beat Tigres Femenil 2-1 on the Going of the Semifinals of the Apertura 2021 in Liga MX Femenil. Daniela Espinosa and Sarah Luebbert they made the almost 9 thousand fans who gathered tonight at the Azteca explode with emotion.

Craig Harrington resorted to a fully defensive system after seeing the win that the felines they put Cruz Azul Women in the Quarterfinals with a 8-0 aggregate, four goals per game.

This situation made the tedious first 45 minutes, nails on azulcremas attentive to the backlash and dosing the creation of a line of five in each attack attempt by the university.

One of the most dangerous plays of Bird originated with a backlash that led Monica Rodriguez at the bottom of the right band, but Dani Espinosa failed arrive for push the ball what happened in front of Ofelia Solís

América Femenil ignited emotions

The second time It started with some felines trying to break the lock cream blue turning to shots away like the one who tried Stephany Mayor from the edge of the area, but the ball came calmly into the hands of Renata Masciarelli.

The first call for goal for the fans and Americanista cheer arrived. A great goal from Thorny caused the hubbub in the World Cup colossus. The forward stood out with a score that sealed the “robbery” work by Angelique Saldívar and took advantage of the inattention from Bianca Sierra.

The defending wore the driving of the spherical to rearm a feline move, but he could barely see the shadow of the azulcrema, who with his left leg took the ball from him. Just a light nudge and Angelique beat the feline side. The action was fair to serve Dani, he received the gift, he outlined himself and with his right leg he annihilated in the background Ofelia Solís.

The answer by Roberto Medina was to give entrance to Nancy Antonio to have more attack and Craig Harrington He replied with one more defense: Selena Valera for the same Saldivar, the thief of the ball for the goal.

After a series of changes by both strategists, Medina could not find a way to penetrate the azulcrema line, on the other hand, the home team had the luxury of expanding the score with the score of Sarah Luebbert for 2-0. The player closed the clamp that was provided Monica Rodriguez from the right wing, when the court was almost over.

Tigers found the necessary spaces and Stephany Mayor showed up. The best feline player was qualified by Fer Elizondo with a lagging center, Mayor beat Karen Luna and pushed the ball.

After five minutes of adding, America celebrated its victory on the go of the Semi before some strangers felines that they will seek revenge with the protection of its stadium and its people next Monday.