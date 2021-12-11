Ana Bárbara reveals her natural remedy for the consequences of COVID-19

Ana Barbara still presents aftermath of Covid-19A disease that severely affected her a few weeks ago and made her use a nebulizer after testing positive. However, he revealed that he currently has a few natural remedies to combat the ravages of the virus.

The interpreter of ‘Bandit‘announced the last week of November that had tested positive for coronavirus while preparing to give a concert in Taxco, Guerrero. The grupera had to cancel the introductory series that he had planned to be able to recover and avoid contagion between his team and the assistants.

After days of isolation, the native of Río Verde San Luis Potosí, informed his followers, who were very aware of his health, that tested negative for COVID-19, so that he could now go out, live with his family and resume his artistic activities.

But nevertheless, admitted that it has some sequels, and that although he is under medical treatment to overcome it, he also has other natural remedies, both for recover completely, as well as to improve your mood.

Ana Bárbara’s natural remedies

Through their stories of Instagram, Ana Bárbara, indicated that after suffering from the disease she had a “drop” of energy, so she looked for organic alternatives to be able to get ahead of this situation.

Ana Bárbara put her feet on the ground Photo: Special

In the clips the producer said that although it is “pro therapy” and treatments, she tried some natural remedies that would make her recover completely. These were going for a walk and sunbathing, as well as putting his feet on the ground, something he showed his fans.

“Life is cannon, death is cannon, but as long as there is life, there is hope, right? I love you and I want to,” said the artist, who had previously admitted that December was a very complicated month.

Fans of Ana Barbara They are very happy that he resumes his artistic activities and that, above all, he returns to social networks, where he not only shares his thoughts and moments with his family, he also likes to show off his outfits, such as his elegant mariachi costumes.

