Analysts Say Bitcoin’s Behavior Around $ 47,500 Reflects Market Pre-2017 Outbreak By CoinTelegraph

Low bid pressure, return to neutral funding. This is starting to feel reminiscent of the price action we saw earlier this year as price bled to sub USD30k.

BTC / USDT 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView shows that the morning defense of the $ 50,000 support level was overwhelmed by sellers and, according to independent market analyst Ben Lilly, the offers at the underlying support levels are not very inspiring. trust in bulls.

Crypto markets sank again after the price of () fell to $ 47,500 on December 9, but most analysts agree that the price is destined to remain in the $ 40,000 to $ 55,000 range until the holiday season has passed.

