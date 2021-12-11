Andre Ingram, former Laker, surprises in ‘Wheel of Fortune’ and wins $ 31,750

Former Los Angeles Lakers guard and current South Bay Lakers player, Andre ingramYou know a thing or two about collecting money. He is the all-time leader of the NBA G-League in triples.

On Friday, the 36-year-old guard secured the bag on the hit game show “Wheel of Fortune,” which he appeared as a guest on its aired episode of Secret Santa.

Tonight’s Secret Santa episode was a slam dunk for André! 🏀 I have won over $ 31,000! 🤩 Hurry and check your SPIN ID to see if you won all that cash, too! https://t.co/JB1AVJCnhV @Maggiesajak pic.twitter.com/UM1OKLfH0t – Wheel of Fortune (@WheelofFortune) December 11, 2021

Ingram made $ 31,750, losing a potential $ 39,000 by failing to solve the final game puzzle. Although he won the money, he does not keep it. Instead, one lucky fan will receive the lump sum courtesy of Ingram. After the show, Ingram said he was more nervous playing than in a professional basketball contest.

Ingram is best known for his short tenure in the NBA after a 10-year stint in the G-League. Los Angeles signed him to a 10-day contract in March 2018, and he played in the team’s last two regular-season games that year. He averaged 12 points, 3.5 assists, 3.0 rebounds per game, shot 47% from the field and 55% from 3-point range.

He was scheduled to play Friday at 10 p.m. ET for the Stockton Kings, as his Lakers squad looks to extend its winning streak to six. Unfortunately, that means you won’t be home to watch the episode as soon as it airs, but there is always time to watch the replay.