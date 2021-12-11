Andrea Meza surprises with a golden plume and a dress with a daring neckline in preliminaries

The beauty queen is taking Israel by storm, as she is conducting the pageant of Miss Universe 2021, in which she will give the crown to the winner and where she surprised with a golden plume and a dress with a daring neckline that highlighted her attributes.

Andrea Meza is wasting elegance in Israel, since she is days away from yielding the crown to the winner of Miss Universe 2021. Since yesterday we have seen her wearing beautiful outfits from glitters, although none like the one from the last transmission.

The beauty queen surprised with a golden plume, which had different shapes filled with stones and hanging chains, an accessory that undoubtedly highlighted her beauty, in addition to some long earrings that highlighted this beautiful detail that left everyone with their mouths open.

This piece was combined with a dress with a daring neckline on her breasts, which highlighted her attributes, a garment that also marked her tiny waist. His make-up She integrated a black outline, nude shadows and her brown lips, all this complemented by her smile and charisma.

In the preliminary we have seen her very excited and happy to discover who will be her successor, and that is that Andrea Meza will go to the history as one of the Miss Universe with the shortest reign, which was only seven months, given the pandemic that changed our lives.

She is the third Mexican to win this title that fills Mexico with pride. Andrea Meza has not only highlighted her beauty in many outfits throughout these months, but also joined different Projects with various organizations in favor of migrants.

Although he also worked hard on the empowerment of women from his position. Andrea Meza has repeatedly said that he will continue to contribute in programs of social causes, since this does not end because his reign does.

What pride to know that he will continue to put his grain of sand in such noble causes, in addition to the fact that he already has a life plan after his reign, in which he plans to continue preparing, although he has said that he would like to work in the middle of entertainment or music.

For now we will appreciate its beauty during the transmission of these preliminaries, hoping that her successor will be Deborah Hallal. We cannot imagine the excitement of the crown staying on Mexican soil, something that can undoubtedly become a reality.