Andrea Meza will be Miss Universe with the shortest reign

Andrea Meza / Instagram

Andrea Meza will deliver this Sunday in Israel the crown of Miss Universe to the winner of this year’s pageant, at which time it will end a reign shorter than usual.

The Mexican won the long-awaited title in the contest held on May 16 at the Hard Rock Hotel in Hollywood, FL, so now it’s seven months.

The situation of the pandemic had forced the gala to be moved to May 2021, when it was originally supposed to be held in December 2020, as the Mexican newspaper recalls. The universal.

In the short time of his reign. Meza advocated and became involved in many causes, including veganism, something she practiced since before being crowned Miss Universe.

“When I made this transformation in my life, I realized how simple it is,” he said in a recent video as part of a campaign calling for eating less meat for Christmas and having a “Vegan Night” dinner.

“Remember that we can celebrate these dates of love, these dates of peace and compassion without having to have an animal on our plate “, He said.

The 27-year-old model has also been in contact with organizations and politicians, discussing issues such as migration, women’s rights, feminism, the stigma of people with HIV, among others.

Meza, the third Mexican to win in Miss Universe, said that for a long time she has planned everything she will do with her life once she delivers the title at the gala held in the Israeli city of Eliat.

“I know this later [la final del certamen] a radical change is coming in my life. I have to move and leave the department of miss Universe in New York and I think I’ll be moving to Miami, a city that fascinates me, “he said in an interview.

“I plan to stay in this media industry; it is something that I am passionate about and I never thought I was going to dedicate myself to this. But now that I do I say: ‘This is for me,'” he added.

Continue reading the story

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

IN VIDEO: Andrea Meza registered her logo before IMPI.