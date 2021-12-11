Another Yankees legend slams Clint Frazier after leaving the team

The outfielder now of the Chicago Cubs and former New York Yankees, Clint Frazier, has caused quite a lot of controversy recently and mainly with the fans of the Bronx Bombers for his statements when mentioning that he is more than relieved to no longer belong to the team, and even some former players have spoken out against Frazier himself as has been the case with CC Sabathia on his podcast.

Now, legendary former Yankees reliever and winner of four World Series with the Bronx team, Jeff Nelson, has railed against Frazier by commenting to the same player in a tweet mentioning that he was excited to be part of the Cubs. Chicago, where he criticized him for speaking ill of the Yankees.

Here’s something for you: You’ve talked a lot but you haven’t walked the path. I love your confidence but you haven’t shown it on the ground. Don’t talk trash about the Yankees when they gave you the chance.

The truth is that Frazier was at one point one of the Yankees’ most exciting prospects, but injuries and mainly a concussion kept him from being a regular, in addition to his poor quality performances. In 228 games since 2017 for the Yankees, Frazier hit .239 / .327 / .434 with 29 home runs, 97 RBIs and just 0.2 WAR.