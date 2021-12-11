Another Yankees legend slams Clint Frazier after leaving the team

Admin 8 hours ago Sports Leave a comment 40 Views

The outfielder now of the Chicago Cubs and former New York Yankees, Clint Frazier, has caused quite a lot of controversy recently and mainly with the fans of the Bronx Bombers for his statements when mentioning that he is more than relieved to no longer belong to the team, and even some former players have spoken out against Frazier himself as has been the case with CC Sabathia on his podcast.

Now, legendary former Yankees reliever and winner of four World Series with the Bronx team, Jeff Nelson, has railed against Frazier by commenting to the same player in a tweet mentioning that he was excited to be part of the Cubs. Chicago, where he criticized him for speaking ill of the Yankees.

Here’s something for you: You’ve talked a lot but you haven’t walked the path. I love your confidence but you haven’t shown it on the ground. Don’t talk trash about the Yankees when they gave you the chance.

The truth is that Frazier was at one point one of the Yankees’ most exciting prospects, but injuries and mainly a concussion kept him from being a regular, in addition to his poor quality performances. In 228 games since 2017 for the Yankees, Frazier hit .239 / .327 / .434 with 29 home runs, 97 RBIs and just 0.2 WAR.

Gabriel Delgado

I started as a rookie on Al Bat in early 2018 and I’m going into my third season covering Major League Baseball as a web reporter. I’m a fan of the San Francisco Giants, a number one defender of Barry Bonds, and a critic of the Los Angeles Dodgers. Fernando Tatis Jr., Juan Soto and Ronald Acuña are the future of baseball, Mike Trout is overrated, and the Astros deserved to be taken away from the World Series for cheating. Besides baseball, I also enjoy soccer, football, basketball, and just about any other game that includes a ball or a ball. I am also an amateur musician, penniless gamer and very nerdy. Graduated in journalism from the University of Guadalajara, I graduated in 2017. Born in the shrimp capital of the world, Escuinapa, Sinaloa. I lived in Australia for a while; i survived giant spiders, tasmanian devils and fought a kangaroo and didn’t die trying.

see more

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

The ‘sugar producers’ dream of the title

Newsroom of El País Deportivo Cali did it. The team that came with few options …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2021, All Rights Reserved