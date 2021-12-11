At least six people faint while waiting for the start of the Bad Bunny concert | Shows

Although the production insisted that they arrive early because the event would begin from 8:30 pm to 9:00 pm, the entrance of the public to the Hiram Bithorn Stadium for the Bad Bunny concert has been slow.

At least six people have passed out waiting for the show to start. For this reason, the production of the event asked the public to step back to make way for the passed out.

On the other hand, the stadium began to fill with fans at around 9:00 p.m.

The doors opened at around 4:45 in the afternoon. However, at the moment, the line to enter the event reaches the Puerto Rican Independence Party committee on Roosevelt Avenue.

The first stop for the public, as part of the experience that the ragman has prepared, was the P FKN R Museum, where a journey through the artist’s career is shown.

Then the 35,000 who must say present on the first night of the event will be able to enjoy a series of food trucks for the public to eat.

Just over 300 people have already been located in front of the large platform that was prepared for what they say will be “a historic event.”

This production had a budget of $ 10 million.

An inflatable chorrera, the recreation of the room of the videos from the YHLQMDLG album, a space …

The Health Department has been making rounds to enforce the order for the use of masks. Anyone who does not use it will be fined $ 100 and could be expelled from the event. THE SPOKESMAN asked if they already knew the number of people fined in the event, but the press spokeswoman for Salud indicated that the data would be available at the end of the event.

P FKN R will be presented today, Friday, and tomorrow Saturday at the Hiram Bithorn and will simultaneously air at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico.