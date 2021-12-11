At six months pregnant, Mon Laferte faces memory loss

With six months of pregnancy, Mon Laferte assures that she is more and more excited to receive her baby in her arms; however also reveals that in the process he has had a series of discomforts and that there is one in particular that worries him.

In an interview with Ventaneando, The singer confessed that in the concerts she has given recently, she has noticed that on several occasions she cannot remember the lyrics of her hits, but he has learned to solve it in a very creative way.

“Now on the tour that I have been doing, they have given me typical symptoms, but I also realized that I’m losing my memory, I have forgotten some songs, but I have resorted to the old trick of making the public sing and thus nothing is noticeable. The truth has been something very curious, but fun, “said the Chilean.

To conclude, the interpreter of “Your Lack of Love” assured that, although she feels very tired due to the size of her belly, she does not plan to waste a second on stage and even hinted that she would not mind giving birth right there.

Read more:

Mon Laferte hits the Latin Grammy with an outfit that reveals her pregnancy belly

Belinda softens the networks with the gifts she gave to Mon Laferte for her baby

They call Mon Laferte a “hypocrite” after announcing her pregnancy and being in favor of abortion