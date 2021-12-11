Aventurera de Carmen Salinas: what the play that marked the career of the Mexican actress is about | Mexico | MX | Celebs nnda nnlt | FAME

On December 9, 2021, the life of Carmen Salinas placeholder image She turned off at the age of 82 as a result of a stroke, leaving her family, friends and legion of followers dismayed, who remember her for her talent and passion when undertaking any project. How to forget that woman who began her artistic career in the 1960s as an imitator, and then entered the world of television, film and theater, where she not only worked as an actress, but also as a producer.

And it is that the popular “Corcholata”, known thus for her roles in the films “Bellas de noche” and “La pulquería”, besides being a great interpreter in the recording studios, was a very creative person, to the point of becoming in the production company of his own theater project. This is how “Aventurera” was born, the work that, since its premiere and over the years, became one of the most successful in recent times in Mexico.

Next, we will tell you everything about the play that marked the career of the actress born on October 5, 1939 in Torreón, Coahuila.

In 2015, she entered politics as a PRI deputy, a facet that provoked criticism (Photo: Carmen Salinas / Instagram)

“AVENTURERA” IS BORN

Taking as a reference the Mexican musical film “Aventurera” (1950), Carmen Salinas placeholder image and a group of professionals and artists decide to stage a play under the same name. To do this, they made a few small changes and added some touches to the story.

This is how it comes, on October 28, 1997, “Aventurera”, whose premiere was on the marquee of the emblematic Los Angeles Hall, located in the Guerrero neighborhood. At that time it was starring Edith González, who first played Elena Tejero. The cast was completed by Carmen Salinas (Rosaura), Alejandro Tommasi (La Bugambilia), Luis Felipe Tovar (Lucio the handsome), Sergio Basáñez (Mario Cervera), Ramiro Huerta (Pacomio), Jorge Becerril (El Rana) and Ernesto Gómez Cruz ( Commander Treviño).

Behind the work were Carmen Salinas and Guillermo Lowder in the production, Carlos Olmos in the script and Enrique Pineda in the direction.

Due to the fame it achieved in said venue, the play moved to another venue: the Blanquita Theater. And although it stopped showing for several years, the producer Juan Osorio put it on the bill again with a script adapted by Ximena Escalante.

Edith González was not the only adventurer, since various actresses have passed through her role and have managed to consolidate their career. They are: Itatí Cantoral, Adriana Fonseca, Paty Navidad, Lorena Rojas, Yatana, Niurka Marcos, Sabine Moussier, Maribel Guardia, Ninel Conde, Malillany Marín and Susana González.

Carmen Salinas and Edith González on stage in “Aventurera” (Photo: Dark Room)

WHAT IS “AVENTURERA” ABOUT?

The play “Aventurera” presents some differences from the film of the same name from the 50s, and like the film, it makes the audience fall in love and hooks from the beginning.

The story tells the life of Elena Tejero, a girl who is deceived by Lucio ‘El Guapo’, who, offering her a job, sells her to Rosaura, an evil woman who forces her to prostitute herself in the Kumbala.

With no possibilities of anything, she begins her new life, but in that place she meets Mario Cervera, nothing more and nothing less than Rosaura’s son, who upon seeing her falls madly in love with her.

Noticing the young man’s feelings, Elena will take advantage of this romance to take revenge on her executioner and Rosaura.

The popular Güera became the first adventurer (Photo: Edith González / Instagram)

EDITH GONZÁLEZ WAS NOT GOING TO BE THE FIRST ADVENTURE

Carmen Salinas told during a talk with Woodside that Edith González was not considered for the role of Elena Tejero, but another actress, who could not take the role due to labor issues.

“The first who was going to be an Adventurer was Itatí Cantoral, I loved her because she reminded me of María Antonieta Pons with her body [actriz cubana y bailarina de rumba]. We waited more than a month for her because she was in Europe. When he arrived, he came to my house and said: ‘Mother, I’m not going to be able to do Adventurer because Emilio Larrosa spoke to me to write a novel with Huicho Domínguez.’ I told her: ‘You can’t do that to me, I have all the actors waiting and she answers:’ What do I do? They ordered me there on Televisa that I have to do it. ‘ And I stayed like this in ‘No way’ [haciendo un gesto de resignación]”, made it known.

HOW DID YOU CHOOSE EDITH GONZÁLEZ?

After the refusal of Itatí Cantoral and putting everyone in trouble, Carmen Salinas received the call from Edith González, but not for the role, but because being a Chivas fan, she wanted me to get her a couple of tickets for the Guadalajara match -Neza. After achieving it, he went with the actress and her brother to the stadium, in the end his team won 6-1. After going to the field to congratulate the winners, they went to eat.

“At lunch they played tropical ambient music and the güera stopped and began to dance. I turned to see Chato and said: ‘This is the Adventurer.’ We proposed the project to him, the script of which we took to his house the next day (…). In the evening I received a call and Edith told me: ‘I am an Adventurer’ “, he stated.

The actress recognized that Edith González was not going to be the first adventurer, but plans changed and she chose her, a decision she never regretted (Photo: Carmen Salinas / Instagram)

THE ADVENTURERAS SAY GOODBYE TO CARMEN SALINAS

After confirming the death of Carmen Salinas on December 9, 2021, the actresses who gave life to the Adventurer said goodbye to also politics.

MARIBEL GUARDIA

The actress as an adventurer says goodbye to Carmen Salinas on social networks (Photo: Maribel Guardia / Instagram)

Maribel Guardia used her social networks to give a heartfelt farewell to Salinas. “Fly high my beloved Carmen Salinas. Thank you for all the love you gave me, the fun talks, the memorable stories, the tears and the laughs. Thank you for standing up for me and for supporting me. You stay in our hearts forever. Rest in peace”.

NIURKA MARCOS

The actress was another of the adventurers who said goodbye to Carmen Salinas on social networks (Photo: Niurka Marcos / Instagram)

Niurka Marcos, who was on the job during 2002, wrote: Rest in warrior peace. Light for your spirit “He wrote in a photo where he appears next to the actress.

ITATÍ CANTORAL

The actress could not hide her sadness over the departure of Carmen Salinas on social networks (Photo: Itatí Cantoral / Instagram)

Itatí Cantoral uploaded a photo on her Instagram account with Carmen Salinas, whom she kisses. “My mother, my friend, my life partner. May God have you in his arms with your son. Thank you for filling Mexico with your love and thank you for giving me the best of you. I will always love you!”.

SUSANA GONZÁLEZ

Susana González, another of the adventurers, who regretted the departure of Carmen Salinas (Photo: Galo Cañas / Cuarto Oscuro)

Susana González, who joined the project in 2017, told Foro TV that she feels very hurt by the actress’s departure, while ensuring that she felt blessed for having worked with her.

NINEL CONDE

The actress regretted the departure of Carmen Salinas in her social networks (Photo: Ninel Conde / Instagram)

Ninel Conde was another of the Adventurers who spoke about the actress’s departure. “I know that smile today shines more than ever because you are reuniting with your beloved son, who is the greatest gift for a mother. Thank you for the motherly love that you gave me and so many people around you; I feel a deep pain and more for being physically far from where you are going to be fired, but in love there is no distance that prevents you from saying goodbye as you deserve. Goodbye my warrior “.

ADRIANA FONSECA

The actress thanks God for having put Carmen Salinas on her path (Photo: Adriana Fonseca / Instagram)

Adriana Fonseca also left a meaningful message. “Life is so amazing. You gave us the opportunity to say goodbye, my Carmencita. I know you are in a better place. These days when your soul rises is to remember the best of you, which is immense and infinite. It is impossible not to be sad when losing an icon, a great human being, a star like you. Love you. Very blessed to have been close to you on several occasions and to meet your great soul. Fly high my Carmen “.

SABINE MUSSIER

Another of the adventurers could not hide her sadness over the death of Carmen Salinas (Photo: Sabine Mussier / Instagram)

Sabine Mussier also remembered the actress fondly. “With Carmen I shared several projects. My teacher is an example to follow and a great human being. The only thing left for me is to wish his family much strength ”.