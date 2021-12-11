Bad Bunny pays tribute to Puerto Rico with his concert “P FKN R”

Covered by the lights of towering screens and the screams of fans, the icon of urban music, Bad Bunny, arrived at Hiram Bithorn Stadium with the promise of offering a experience like no other.

The show began with a message narrated by the Puerto Rican actor and producer, Benicio, the bull, which was accompanied by images alluding to the culture of the Country.

“This is the chronicle of a star that jumped from the bottom of a great volcano, under the sea, towards another galaxy … It is the chronicle of a legend, which represents what beats in these latitudes”Was heard through the speakers.

The vegabajeño took the stage to the rhythm of “El Mundo es Mío” and thanked the fans “for their behavior” amidst the logistical complications at the entrance to the stadium.

The long line, the intermittent downpours and the slow process of screening those who were arriving, delayed the start of the concert for more than three hours. Although the production had been emphatic that the concert would begin at 8:30 pm At night, it was not until after 11:30 pm that Benito Martínez, as he is known by his first name, took the stage.

With the theme “8/25”, The artist began the exhibition of his repertoire, followed by “Booker T“Which had pyrotechnics as part of the show, and”Today I charged”.

Thank you Puerto Rico for being here tonight. I am a little nervous because this is my first concert after two years and it is not just any concert, this is P FKN R “, expressed Bad Bunny before singing”You moved”.

When performing songs by The Last Tour of the World What “I Seen Like This”, the singer had sound problems that he tried to fix instantly with the band that was playing live.

The show continued with the rock style of “Maldita Pobreza”, a song that Bad Bunny dedicated “to all the people who work and get screwed over their own”.

“Last Night’s Night”, “Making You Love Me” and “I Wish You The Best”, gave the show a romantic touch. While the first guest of the night was Abra, with whom she sang her hit “Sorry Papi”, with the audience as a backup singer.

Once Abra left the stage, Bad Bunny began his interpretation of “120”, however, he had to stop the concert when he realized that one of the lights on the screen on the stage had caught fire.

The singer tried to calm the public, who celebrated his decision to stop for safety. “Before continuing the show I want you to listen to me and be aligned to have a good time (…) Bad things are not going to happen here because this is Puerto Rico,” he said.

After the incident, the bad rabbit received Jhay Cortez on stage, with whom he sang “How You Feel”, “You Don’t Know Me” and “Dakiti”.

Another surprise of the night was the arrival of the Colombian artist J Balvin. Together they performed “La Canción” from the album Oasis, which they released together in 2019. The duo was joined by Nio García to sing “AM Remix”.

The intermission of the show featured the young actor who plays Bad Bunny in his childhood in music videos. The youngest took the stage with the bad rabbit before he sang “Si ver A Tu Mamá”, as an introduction to the songs on the album Yo Hago Lo Que Me Da La Gana.

Women aboard four banshees took the stage for the performance of “Bichiyal”, while “Vete” and “A Tu Merced” kept the excitement in the crowd.

The next guest of the night was the Panamanian Sech, with whom he performed “Ignorantes”. On the other hand, the also Puerto Rican Mora took the stage to sing together “Una Vez”, while with the Argentine Duki he performed “Hablamos Mañana”.

Benito left his heart on the stage with “<3”, a song he wrote to thank his audience for his global stardom and which he sang with tears in his eyes. “I have been dreaming of being here tonight all year, and for me it is very special because we were locked up for two years. I took out three albums and I hadn't been able to sing them, "he said.

After a brief pause, the stage split to make way for the legendary truck of his own design. On this, Bad Bunny sang “Está Cabr * n Ser Yo”. As he moved through the middle of the field, he was joined by Myke Towers, with whom he performed “We Are Up.”

The bad rabbit pleased the audience by singing “Yonaguni” and “Callaíta”, and then receiving Romeo Santos on behalf of the Aventura group. With this he sang the song “Volví”, and they put a touch of bachata at night.

Upon reaching the last part of the show, Bad Bunny gave way to the song that bears the name of his concert. “P FKN R” was the theme of the night, which was joined by Arcangel to perform it.

“This show is one of the biggest of my life,” exclaimed the rapper.

Bad Bunny closed the night by ratifying his title of urban legend with a song that many consider the anthem of modern perreo and that for the first time was performed live with Ñengo Flow and Jowell and Randy. “Safaera” was the finishing touch to an evening that promised to be an entertainment experience like no other.

Then he moved to the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum where he surprised thousands of fans who followed the concert live from that venue. There he sang with Arcángel, among other exponents.

At the function of today and tomorrow, Saturday, the attendance of 35 thousand people was expected, a full house after the fleeting sale of ticket offices. 25 thousand of these people would be in Arena.