Bad Bunny sings for almost three hours at the Bithorn and closes the morning at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico

After almost three hours of delay due to logistical problems at the entrance, the first of the two massive urban artist performances Bad Bunny, dubbed “P FKN R” it started at the Hiram Bithorn Stadium.

The concert was originally scheduled to start between 8:30 and 9:00 p.m. Bad Bunny sang his hits for around three hours. In the middle of the morning, he went to the Coliseo De Puerto Rico to meet the fans who saw the concert in closed circuit at the facility.

“Puerto Rico, thank you for being here tonight. I’m a little nervous because this is my first concert in two years ”, said Bad Bunny started the show.

Before Benito Martínez Ocasio, the first name of the interpreter of “We are fine”, climbed onto the stage, spectators expressed discontent on social networks due to the lack of logistics in line. An entertainer announced over the loudspeakers that about six people had fainted upon entering the premises.

Faced with the delay, the production reacted in a statement.

“The production invites the public interested in attending the concert“ P FKN R ”by the urban interpreter Bad Bunny to remain calm as part of the process to gain access to the Hiram Bithorn Stadium, in San Juan. The commitment to comply with the security protocols related to COVID-19, and to corroborate every production detail to make sure that every detail is in order, have contributed to prolonging the waiting time to enter the stadium ”, the letter reads.

They emphasized that the show will not start until they make sure that all the public is located in their respective seats or in the arena, as appropriate.

“Our plan is to continue tomorrow, offering the second show, so we emphasize once again that they arrive early to make their experience a more pleasant one,” he adds.

There were people who began to line up at the main entrance from 6:00 a.m. The gates opened at 4:00 pm and had a tour inside the Roberto Clemente, converted into a museum to display the achievements of the Bad Rabbit in the field of entertainment before accessing the ball park.

The production reported this week that the cost of the show was around $ 10 million.