Belinda and Christian Nodal surprise children in Los Angeles; this they gave them | VIDEO

One of the most popular couples of recent times are Belinda Y Christian NodalIn recent days the couple offered details about their wedding and even surprised by revealing how many children they hope to have. However, they have also taken time to interact with their followers.

That is why they decided to distribute some gifts for children in The Angels, California. It should be noted that tonight, Nodal has s second concert in the Microsoft Theater, and is expected to have a good input. It is unknown if Belinda will accompany you on stage.

They give gifts to their followers

In the images disseminated on social networks by @ chamonic3 you can see the interpreter of “Little frog“interacting with some little ones where it seems to be a sports center. The beautiful singer even hugs one of the minors and makes recommendations for him to choose his gift.

Moments later the couple is caught while receiving some instructions to give the gifts to the children. It is at that moment where you can see Christian Nodal. This dispels rumors about a possible separation between the two and confirms that their love continues to grow.

How many children does the couple want?

Some days ago, Belinda revealed that she intends to wear three dresses during her wedding, hoping that the event will be very special. At the same time, he pointed out that the couple intends to have a civil wedding, a religious wedding and a spiritual wedding and although there is still no date for the wedding, they hope it will be as soon as possible.

He also confessed that he wants to have three children, but if the singer prefers four descendants, she has no problem. The actress also specified what she likes most about Christian Nodal, and that is his smile as well as his physique, which he described as very masculine.

KEEP READING:

Lupillo Rivera relives war with Christian Nodal; sends you controversial message

Belinda: That’s how it was when Christian Nodal’s fiancee presumed that she speaks “Oaxacan” | VIDEO