Belinda: the shameful moment she suffered during a tribute to Selena Quintanilla | CHEKA

Belinda is one of the most popular Mexican singers in the music industry. Throughout her career, “The Princess of Latin Pop” has starred in several controversies that have put her on everyone’s lips, from her annoyance when her fans ask her to sing “El Sapito” at their concerts, her fight with Ha * Ash , or the rumors that arise about his relationship with Christian Nodal.

To this list of controversial moments is added his failed participation in a tribute to Selena Quintanilla. It all happened during the 2019 edition of the Radio Awards, where Belinda He starred in one of the most embarrassing moments of his career when he performed “Baila esta cumbia”.

The 32-year-old artist joined other artists to pay tribute to “La Reina del Tex-Mex,” one of the most admired artists in the Latin industry. And, despite the fact that more than 25 years have passed since her tragic death, Selena Quintanilla remains in force to this day and many singers continue to pay tributes to her music.

Belinda became a prominent figure in Latin pop music and popular culture, with a highly publicized personal life (Photo: Belinda / Instagram)

THE TIME BELINDA SUFFERED TREMENDOUS SHAME IN A TRIBUTE TO SELENA QUINTANILLA

Belinda starred in one of the most embarrassing moments of her career during a tribute to Selena Quintanilla. This occurred during the 2019 edition of the Radio Awards, where a tribute was paid to the musical legacy of the “Queen of Tex-Mex.”

The organizers of the 2019 Radio Awards -which were held in Los Angeles, California- prepared a tribute to Selena Quintanilla that featured the performance of Edith Márquez, Ana Bárbara, Chiquis and Belinda.

The interpreter of “Bella traición” was in charge of opening the concert in tribute to Selena Quintanilla, but technical complications ended up ruining her show and she could not be heard when she sang.

Later, through her Instagram stories, Belinda explained what happened during the tribute to “The Queen of Tex-Mex” and assured that “anything can happen when you sing live.”

“Micro!! Chingada maaa … There was a failure with the microphone and nothing was heard, “she wrote in her Instagram stories, also commented that the backstage was heard more than she.

Despite the complications that arose, Belinda repeated the show with a working microphone and was finally able to perform at the top of her lungs “Baila esta cumbia”, a popular song by Selena Quintanilla.

During the 2019 Radio Awards ceremony, “The Princess of Latin Pop” took the opportunity to thank the organizers of the event for the opportunity and “the love” they gave her.