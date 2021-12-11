Benjamín Galdames reveals death threats he received for defending Mexico against Chile

The new young star of the Mexico National Team, Benjamin Galdames, suffered death threats after choosing the team that Gerardo Martino trains over Chile.

Benjamín Galdames is the new soccer player that the directors of the Mexican Football Federation point to so that he chooses to be part of the tricolor team instead of Chile, which caused some South American fans to explode in anger against the Spanish Union player .

The 20-year-old footballer was surprised in the preview of the friendly match between the tricolor and La Roja with the call for the team that Gerardo Martino trains for his Mexican roots that allowed him to be part of the match.

However, in this situation, the South American fans showed their anger at the choice of the youngest of the Galdames after he made the decision to be part of the call-up to Mexico.

Through his Twitter profile, Benjamin revealed the death threats he received from one of the fans angered by his decision to turn his back on Chile to defend Mexico.

Benjamin was born in Mexico City when his father defended the colors of the Cruz Azul shirt in his time as a player, which allows him to defend the Aztec team internationally.

The criticisms appeared in his first steps at the national team level, but he already had the support of his brother Thomas from the beginning through Instagram: “To break it. I love to see you happy. As the saying goes: ‘The one who did not want when he could , you will not be able to when you want ‘”