Between stumbles and repeated dresses the preliminary of Miss Universe 2021

The Miss Universe 2021 preliminary competition, celebrated this Friday in Israel, had small mishaps, repeated dresses and lots of glitter on stage.

Unlike other years, Miss Universe once again presented a spectacular stage and very illuminated, where the 80 candidates of this edition they will move with ease and comfort.

Among the beauties that stood out were the representatives of: Colombia, Dominican Republic, India, Vietnam, Venezuela, Puerto Rico, Namibia, United States, Paraguay, Peru, Spain, Australia and Mexico, among other.

Two participants who had mishaps on the catwalk in evening dress, were Miss Bulgaria and Miss Mexico. The first one slipped while walking, while Mexican Deborah Hallal got stuck in her suit when she came down the last step of the stage. They both recovered quickly and successfully completed their catwalks.

For its part, Haitian Pascale Belony used in the said competition the same dress that she wore to Miss Supranational 2021, held last August in Poland.

Belony, 27 years old, was among the 24 semifinalists of the aforementioned contest, which was won by the delegate from Namibia and the Puerto Rican Karla Guilfú Acevedo it was positioned as the first finalist.

The final of Miss Universe 2021 It will be broadcast this Sunday at 8:00 pm on Wapa TV and FX. The winner will be crowned by the Mexican Andrea Meza; Miss Universe 2020.

